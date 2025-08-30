Taylor Swift may soon have a cocktail named after one of her songs, as per the reports. The Alchemy is a light-coloured cocktail decorated with flower buds and a fruit peel.(Photo: Instagram)

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, teammates on the Kansas City Chiefs, introduced a new drink called “The Alchemy” for the menu at their upcoming restaurant, 1587 Prime, in Missouri, opening on September 17.

In a now-deleted video shared on the steakhouse’s Instagram (August 28), the two football stars sat at a table as a colleague served them the light-coloured cocktail decorated with flower buds and a fruit peel.

Kelce tasted it and responded positively.

The name “The Alchemy” is likely inspired by Taylor Swift’s song of the same title from her 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department.

Fans believe Swift wrote the track about her relationship with Kelce, who is now her fiancé.