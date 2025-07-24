This World Tequila Day, sip your way through these irresistible cocktails!

Tequila is more than just a drink—it is the life of the party, the ultimate crowd-pleaser. Synonymous with celebration, this iconic spirit is liquid joy in a glass. This World Tequila Day (July 24), we’ve curated a list of the most indulgent tequila cocktails, each guaranteed to make you ride the high wave! A curated mix of tequila cocktails

Celebrate the day with these hand-picked, irresistible recipes, and toast to the ultimate fiesta!

Bathtub by Call Me Ten, Delhi

Delhi’s modern Japanese bar, Call Me Ten, is serving up some of the most delectable cocktails. At the heart of their tequila line-up is the Bathtub, a visually stunning concoction made with spiced reposado tequila, citrus, and coriander air. It’s warm, zesty, and aromatic, designed to appease both the eyes and the palate. This refreshing yet layered cocktail is a stylish ode to the legendary Mexican spirit.

Mexico x Punjab by The Bagh & Tepah, Amritsar

Crafted by Head Mixologist Anshul Tiwari at The Bagh & Tepah, Mexico x Punjab is where Mexican agave meets Amritsari flair. This refreshing highball blends tequila with grapefruit cordial, lime juice, and fresh coriander, topped with soda for a bright, citrusy fizz. Served in a coriander salt-rimmed glass and garnished with grapefruit and herbs, it’s a drink that feels both familiar and delightfully unexpected, just like the fusion it’s named after.

La Ruta Agave by KICO Bar, Mumbai

At KICO Bar, mixologist Kaustubh V Sawardekar presents La Ruta Agave, a punchy, peppery twist on tequila. This bold cocktail blends tequila with Aperol, grapefruit juice, Amaro, and a kick of Sichuan pepper syrup, balanced by a foamy top. Served in a coupe glass with a dehydrated grapefruit wheel or a pepper-dusted rim, it is citrusy, spiced, and beautifully complex.

El Diablo by Karma Lakelands, Gurugram

The luxury eco-resort in Gurugram is blending craftsmanship and creativity to create some truly appetising drinks. El Diablo is a cocktail that lives up to its fiery name. This striking drink combines tequila reposado with the deep berry notes of crème de cassis, a splash of lime juice, and a hit of ginger ale. It is refreshingly layered with sweet, tart, and spicy notes, perfect for those who crave a little kick.

Sour Cherry Margarita by Siren Cocktail Bar, Bengaluru

Created by Akshay Singh, Bar Head Mixologist at Siren, this striking margarita takes the classic route and gives it a bold, fruity detour. The Sour Cherry Margarita mixes tequila with sour cherry compote, fresh lime juice, and a touch of agave syrup, perfect for those who love a juicy punch. Refreshing, tangy, and beautifully coloured, it is a layered sip that’s equal parts smooth and zesty.

