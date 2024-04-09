Try these easy to make cocktail recipe for house parties

Come summer and it's all about sunshine, good times and drinks that can hydrate you and cool you down. Instead of pub crawling this hot season, throw a house party and create these easy-to-make cocktails by yourself at home kitchen. From citrusy ones to exotic fusions, it's time to whip up these summer cocktail delights. Easy-to-make cocktails for summer(Photo: Shutterstock (For representational purpose only))

1608’s Kick

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Whisky-based cocktail perfect for summer

Ingredients

⦁ 45ml - Bushmills Original Irish Whisky

⦁ 15ml - Lime juice

⦁ 15ml - Elderflower syrup

⦁ For top-up - Soda

Method

Shake all ingredients with ice and strain into a cocktail glass and serve it to your friends.

Skylark Grapefruit Fizz

Gin-based cocktail

Ingredients

⦁ 45ml - Tenjaku Gin

⦁ 20ml - Lime juice

⦁ 20ml - Simple syrup

⦁ 60ml - Grapefruit juice

⦁ For top-up - Soda

⦁ For garnish - Orange wheel

Method

Shake all ingredients apart from soda and strain into a glass with ice. Top up with soda and garnish with an orange wheel.

Mexican White Punch

Tequila-based cocktail

Ingredients

⦁ 6oz - Jose Cuervo Especial Reposado Tequila

⦁ 2oz - Coconut cream

⦁ 4oz - Pineapple juice

⦁ 2oz - Orange juice

⦁ 1oz - Lime juice

⦁ To garnish - Pineapple slice/pineapple leaves

Method

Add all ingredients to a shaker and add ice and shake for 20 seconds. Pour the mixture into a glass and garnish it with a pineapple slice.

Devil’s Rhapsody

Whisky-based cocktail

Ingredients

⦁ 60ml - Lucifer’s Gold Whisky

⦁ 25ml - Ginger liqueur

⦁ 15ml - Fresh lime juice

⦁ 15ml - Honey syrup (equal parts honey and warm water, mixed)

⦁ 2dashes - Spiced route aromatic bitters

⦁ For garnish - Mint sprig

Method

Add all ingredients to a mixing glass and add ice and stir for 20 seconds. Pour the mixture into a glass and garnish it with mint sprig.

Cuervo Tropical Sunrise

Tequila-based cocktail

Ingredients

⦁ 60 ml - Jose Cuervo Especial Silver Tequila

⦁ 120-150 ml - Fresh Orange Juice

⦁ 5ml - Grenadine Syrup

Method

Built up in a Hi-ball or Collins glass.

Passion Fruit Daiquiri

Passion fruit-based cocktail

Ingredients

⦁ 45 ml - Viva El Ron

⦁ 30 ml - Lime juice

⦁ 15 ml - Simple Syrup

⦁ Half fruit - Passion Fruit

Method

Add ice and passion fruit to glass. Pour over rum, lime juice and simple syrup

and shake well. Strain mix into glass and garnish with lime wheel.