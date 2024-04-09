 Try these easy to make cocktail recipe for house parties - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Try these easy to make cocktail recipe for house parties

ByShweta Sunny
Apr 09, 2024 06:09 PM IST

From whiskey-based cocktails to the refreshing passion fruit cocktail, here are some easy cocktail recipes to try as the summer season starts in all its glory

Come summer and it's all about sunshine, good times and drinks that can hydrate you and cool you down. Instead of pub crawling this hot season, throw a house party and create these easy-to-make cocktails by yourself at home kitchen. From citrusy ones to exotic fusions, it's time to whip up these summer cocktail delights.

Easy-to-make cocktails for summer(Photo: Shutterstock (For representational purpose only))
Easy-to-make cocktails for summer(Photo: Shutterstock (For representational purpose only))

1608’s Kick

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!
Whisky-based cocktail perfect for summer
Whisky-based cocktail perfect for summer

Ingredients

⦁ 45ml - Bushmills Original Irish Whisky

⦁ 15ml - Lime juice

⦁ 15ml - Elderflower syrup

⦁ For top-up - Soda

 

Method

Shake all ingredients with ice and strain into a cocktail glass and serve it to your friends.

 

Skylark Grapefruit Fizz

Gin-based cocktail
Gin-based cocktail

Ingredients

⦁ 45ml - Tenjaku Gin

⦁ 20ml - Lime juice

⦁ 20ml - Simple syrup

⦁ 60ml - Grapefruit juice

⦁ For top-up - Soda

⦁ For garnish - Orange wheel

 

Method

Shake all ingredients apart from soda and strain into a glass with ice. Top up with soda and garnish with an orange wheel.

 

Mexican White Punch

Tequila-based cocktail
Tequila-based cocktail

Ingredients

⦁ 6oz - Jose Cuervo Especial Reposado Tequila

⦁ 2oz - Coconut cream

⦁ 4oz - Pineapple juice

⦁ 2oz - Orange juice

⦁ 1oz - Lime juice

⦁ To garnish - Pineapple slice/pineapple leaves

 

Method

Add all ingredients to a shaker and add ice and shake for 20 seconds. Pour the mixture into a glass and garnish it with a pineapple slice.

 

Devil’s Rhapsody

Whisky-based cocktail
Whisky-based cocktail

Ingredients

⦁ 60ml - Lucifer’s Gold Whisky

⦁ 25ml - Ginger liqueur

⦁ 15ml - Fresh lime juice

⦁ 15ml - Honey syrup (equal parts honey and warm water, mixed)

⦁ 2dashes - Spiced route aromatic bitters

⦁ For garnish - Mint sprig

 

Method

Add all ingredients to a mixing glass and add ice and stir for 20 seconds. Pour the mixture into a glass and garnish it with mint sprig.

 

Cuervo Tropical Sunrise

Tequila-based cocktail
Tequila-based cocktail

Ingredients

⦁ 60 ml - Jose Cuervo Especial Silver Tequila

⦁ 120-150 ml - Fresh Orange Juice

⦁ 5ml - Grenadine Syrup

 

Method

Built up in a Hi-ball or Collins glass.

 

Passion Fruit Daiquiri

Passion fruit-based cocktail
Passion fruit-based cocktail

Ingredients

⦁ 45 ml - Viva El Ron

⦁ 30 ml - Lime juice 

⦁ 15 ml - Simple Syrup 

⦁ Half fruit - Passion Fruit 

 

Method

Add ice and passion fruit to glass. Pour over rum, lime juice and simple syrup

and shake well. Strain mix into glass and garnish with lime wheel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity High Spirits / Try these easy to make cocktail recipe for house parties
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On