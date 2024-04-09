Try these easy to make cocktail recipe for house parties
From whiskey-based cocktails to the refreshing passion fruit cocktail, here are some easy cocktail recipes to try as the summer season starts in all its glory
Come summer and it's all about sunshine, good times and drinks that can hydrate you and cool you down. Instead of pub crawling this hot season, throw a house party and create these easy-to-make cocktails by yourself at home kitchen. From citrusy ones to exotic fusions, it's time to whip up these summer cocktail delights.
1608’s Kick
Ingredients
⦁ 45ml - Bushmills Original Irish Whisky
⦁ 15ml - Lime juice
⦁ 15ml - Elderflower syrup
⦁ For top-up - Soda
Method
Shake all ingredients with ice and strain into a cocktail glass and serve it to your friends.
Skylark Grapefruit Fizz
Ingredients
⦁ 45ml - Tenjaku Gin
⦁ 20ml - Lime juice
⦁ 20ml - Simple syrup
⦁ 60ml - Grapefruit juice
⦁ For top-up - Soda
⦁ For garnish - Orange wheel
Method
Shake all ingredients apart from soda and strain into a glass with ice. Top up with soda and garnish with an orange wheel.
Mexican White Punch
Ingredients
⦁ 6oz - Jose Cuervo Especial Reposado Tequila
⦁ 2oz - Coconut cream
⦁ 4oz - Pineapple juice
⦁ 2oz - Orange juice
⦁ 1oz - Lime juice
⦁ To garnish - Pineapple slice/pineapple leaves
Method
Add all ingredients to a shaker and add ice and shake for 20 seconds. Pour the mixture into a glass and garnish it with a pineapple slice.
Devil’s Rhapsody
Ingredients
⦁ 60ml - Lucifer’s Gold Whisky
⦁ 25ml - Ginger liqueur
⦁ 15ml - Fresh lime juice
⦁ 15ml - Honey syrup (equal parts honey and warm water, mixed)
⦁ 2dashes - Spiced route aromatic bitters
⦁ For garnish - Mint sprig
Method
Add all ingredients to a mixing glass and add ice and stir for 20 seconds. Pour the mixture into a glass and garnish it with mint sprig.
Cuervo Tropical Sunrise
Ingredients
⦁ 60 ml - Jose Cuervo Especial Silver Tequila
⦁ 120-150 ml - Fresh Orange Juice
⦁ 5ml - Grenadine Syrup
Method
Built up in a Hi-ball or Collins glass.
Passion Fruit Daiquiri
Ingredients
⦁ 45 ml - Viva El Ron
⦁ 30 ml - Lime juice
⦁ 15 ml - Simple Syrup
⦁ Half fruit - Passion Fruit
Method
Add ice and passion fruit to glass. Pour over rum, lime juice and simple syrup
and shake well. Strain mix into glass and garnish with lime wheel.