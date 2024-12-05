Try these funky vodka cocktails for this party season and clink on a colourful high
Dec 05, 2024 01:53 PM IST
Be it brunch affairs or night galas, a good vodka cocktail never disappoints! For the party season ahead, give these smooth vodka cocktail recipes a try.
THE BIG LEBOWSKI WHITE RUSSIAN
Ingredients
- 60ml - Russian standard gold vodka
- 30ml - Caffè Borghetti (coffee liqueur)
- 30ml - Heavy cream or milk
Method
- Fill an old-fashioned glass with ice.
- Pour in Russian standard gold vodka and Caffè Borghetti.
- Float the heavy cream or milk on top by pouring it over the back of a spoon.
- Give it a gentle stir.
RUSSIAN RASPBERRY FIZZ
Ingredients
- 30ml - Russian standard vodka
- 15ml - Raspberry liqueur
- 15ml - Lime juice
- 15ml - Simple syrup
- Soda
Method
- In a shaker, combine Russian standard vodka, raspberry liqueur, lime juice and simple syrup.
- Shake well with ice and strain into a highball glass filled with ice.
- Top it with club soda and gently stir.
- Garnish with a skewer of fresh raspberries, symbolising the abundance and sweetness of the season.
DESERT DIABLO
Ingredients
- 60ml - Crystal head vodka
- 45ml - Pineapple juice
- 15ml - Agave nectar
- 20ml - Lime juice
- Ginger ale (to top)
Method
- In a Collins glass, combine vodka, pineapple juice, agave nectar and lime juice.
- Fill the glass with ice and top with ginger ale.
- Gently stir to mix.
- Garnish with an edible flower for an aesthetic finish.
POP STAR VODKA
Ingredients
- 60ml - Onegin vodka
- 40ml - Fresh espresso
- 25ml - Popcorn syrup
- A pinch of sea salt
Method
- In a shaker, combine the vodka, fresh espresso, popcorn syrup and a pinch of sea salt.
- Fill the shaker with ice and shake vigorously until well chilled.
- Strain into a coupe glass.
- Garnish with a popcorn cone for a fun touch.
Inputs by Aryaan Sundaram, mixologist, Monika Alcobev