Try these funky vodka cocktails for this party season and clink on a colourful high

ByShweta Sunny
Dec 05, 2024 01:53 PM IST

Be it brunch affairs or night galas, a good vodka cocktail never disappoints! For the party season ahead, give these smooth vodka cocktail recipes a try.

THE BIG LEBOWSKI WHITE RUSSIAN

Vodka cocktail recipes for the party season
The Big Lebowski White Russian vodka cocktail
Ingredients

  • 60ml - Russian standard gold vodka
  • 30ml - Caffè Borghetti (coffee liqueur)
  • 30ml - Heavy cream or milk

Method

  • Fill an old-fashioned glass with ice.
  • Pour in Russian standard gold vodka and Caffè Borghetti.
  • Float the heavy cream or milk on top by pouring it over the back of a spoon.
  • Give it a gentle stir.

RUSSIAN RASPBERRY FIZZ

Russian Raspberry Fizz vodka cocktail
Ingredients

  • 30ml - Russian standard vodka
  • 15ml - Raspberry liqueur
  • 15ml - Lime juice
  • 15ml - Simple syrup
  • Soda

Method

  • In a shaker, combine Russian standard vodka, raspberry liqueur, lime juice and simple syrup.
  • Shake well with ice and strain into a highball glass filled with ice.
  • Top it with club soda and gently stir.
  • Garnish with a skewer of fresh raspberries, symbolising the abundance and sweetness of the season.

DESERT DIABLO

Desert Diablo vodka cocktail
Ingredients

  • 60ml - Crystal head vodka
  • 45ml - Pineapple juice
  • 15ml - Agave nectar
  • 20ml - Lime juice
  • Ginger ale (to top)

 

Method

  • In a Collins glass, combine vodka, pineapple juice, agave nectar and lime juice.
  • Fill the glass with ice and top with ginger ale.
  • Gently stir to mix.
  • Garnish with an edible flower for an aesthetic finish.

 

POP STAR VODKA

Pop star vodka cocktail
Ingredients

  • 60ml - Onegin vodka
  • 40ml - Fresh espresso
  • 25ml - Popcorn syrup
  • A pinch of sea salt

     

Method

  • In a shaker, combine the vodka, fresh espresso, popcorn syrup and a pinch of sea salt.
  • Fill the shaker with ice and shake vigorously until well chilled.
  • Strain into a coupe glass.
  • Garnish with a popcorn cone for a fun touch.

    Inputs by Aryaan Sundaram, mixologist, Monika Alcobev

