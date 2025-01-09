What is onion latte? The unconventional coffee trend taking over social media

Coffee trends have always leaned towards the creative, but the latest craze might just take the cake or in this case, the onion. Social media is buzzing with an unexpected twist on your morning brew that is the onion latte. Onion lattes are taking over social media. (Source: Instagram)

Baristas worldwide have long experimented with innovative flavours like rose, lemon, and coffee flower. But when it comes to shock value, nothing compares to the onion latte.

So, what’s the deal with this bizarre beverage? Let's break down everything you need to know about the viral onion latte.

What is an onion latte?

The onion latte is an unconventional coffee creation that is a combination the rich, creamy texture of a latte with the unexpected addition of onions. This unique twist involves using chopped, dried, or even caramelised onions sometimes shallots or spring onions infused into the coffee.

It can be served chilled as an onion iced latte, offering a refreshing yet savoury experience, or heated for a warm and spicy treat. The result is a bold blend of earthy and slightly sweet flavours that defies traditional coffee norms.

This trend, reportedly originating in China, combines the creamy richness of a traditional latte with the pungent, savoury kick of green onions or shallots. TikTok creators have embraced the oddity, racking up millions of views as they share their reactions to the drink.

Why is it trending?

The onion latte has exploded in popularity thanks to social media, where users are constantly experimenting with innovative food and drink ideas.

With over 20 million views on the platform, the drink has sparked widespread curiosity. Social media creators have turned it into a must-try phenomenon by documenting their reactions and reviews, inspiring others to give it a shot.

Should you give it a try?

If you're feeling adventurous and love trying new things, the onion latte could be a fun experiment. But if you’re not into mixing veggies with your coffee, this might not be for you.