This Spring Sangria recipe will get you in the right mood to bid farewell to winters

The weather just can't seem to make up its mind between Winter and Spring. But after months snuggling up away from the cold, even a whiff of the Spring vibe is enough for us to be rooting for the full bloom to commence already! Now while it definitely feels this way during the mornings and afternoons — what with the Sun shining just the right amount and the birds and bees finding their way out to fill the air up with their chirp and cheer, at some point in the evening the temperatures and winds seem to slyly slip back into Winter territory. Right now, we're somewhere between Spring-y mornings and Winter-y evenings. The best of both worlds, you could say, if the cold hasn't absolutely debilitated you. Welcome Spring with a boozy pitcher of this delicious Spring Sangria!(Photos: Tesco Real Food, Inspired Taste)

But for those few hours in the day, when it feels like Spring has finally come upon us, it only makes sense to lean into the feels. And with the Sun being beautifully out in just the right measure, what better way to celebrate than with a glass (or 5!) of a cocktail which happens to be the embodiment of Spring. The best bit? Once you have the super simple ingredients in place, all it's going to take you, is a quick 5 minutes to bring this together. It's sounding a lot like being sorted for your sunny weekend brunch plans.

Spring Sangria

Ingredients: Dry white wine - 12 parts, Schnapps liquor (preferably peach flavoured) - 2.5 parts, lemonade concentrate - 6tbsps, sugar (powdered) - 1/4 cup, peaches and grapes, lemon wheels for garnishing

Method: Take a large pitcher, and combine the white wine, Schnapps liquor, lemonade concentrate, sugar, peaches and grapes and give it all a good stir. Let this marinate for a bit before you pour it out into glasses over ice and serve. This pitcher recipe serves 6.

(recipe from The Cocktail Project)

Ready to get your Spring on before the Sun goes down today?