Loud luxury, bubble hems and the boho chic revival: Your personalised 2025 trend forecast based on your zodiac sign

2025 may be just of 9 days old but we know all the fashion girlies out there are already knee-deep in insider intel and/or retail excursions to match their wardrobes to each trend that's projected to pop this year. Well, we're here to give your fashion trots a whole new (re)direction. Lo and behold, we present to you a comprehensive list of aesthetic mood boards, tweaked to match the ups and downs of your zodiac sign's forecasted year. Carefully curated by Who What Wear, these can be used as the foundation of your 2025 fashion aesthetic or even the accents to your long list of fit checks still loading for the year. As always, don't forget to check for your sun, moon and rising signs! Confused about your 2025 fashion vibe? Let this zodiac sign-specific roulette of aesthetics have you sorted in no time!(Photos: Instagram/whowhatwear)

Aries

The padded sneaker revolution has been a defining milestone in the fashion-meets-function spectrum and a life saver for all the short queens (and kings) out there. That being said, Aries will be single-handedly bringing back the slim sneaker silhouette era — a perfect match for their high energy, bubbling and ambitious selves. It's giving Jennifer Garner's Jenna Rink from 13 going on 30 (2004).

Taurus

Clogs. Process that for a minute. Don't ask us why and how but with the high-on-emotions 2025 Taurus are projected to have, going the bizarre route when it comes to self expression...may not seem that odd.

Gemini

If there is absolutely anyone who could rock bubble hems, on blouses, sleeves, minis and maxis, it's definitely the social butterfly of the zodiac, Geminis. What's more, the projection predicts them to be embracing the whimsical bubble hem across a palette of bright and popping siren-y colours.

Cancer

Easily the sweethearts of the zodiac, Cancers are being projected to lean into powder pink. Powder pink silhouettes, powder pink shoes, powder pink makeup, powder pink bags...powder pink, that's your brief.

Leo

It's about damn times Leos start dressing like their concrete and overpowering personalities and what better way to do that than lean into loud luxury — especially as it flies against the whole quiet luxury boom in the mainstream fashion circuit. So typical, but that's what makes them the lions of the zodiac.

Virgo

As oddly specific a prediction as for Cancers, the palette pick for Virgo is the both cool and summery pistachio green. We could definitely see this colour having a moment a few months down the line. Virgos, it's time to lead the charge!

Libra

A perfect vibe match for the fun and flitty air sign of Libra, this zodiac sign is being predicted to take the lead in the big boho chic revival. Feathers, sheer panels, pastel colours elevated with block prints — we absolutely love it when an aesthetic feeds well into the core values of its bearer.

Scorpio

An arch-typical Scorpio in indie sleaze? Trust us you, that's a match made in heaven! Confused about what it is? Think about vintage cuts and now make them super chill. So a polo sweater, but oversized, suede shorts but studded with eyeholes on the side, slick almost greasy hair...you get the drift.

Sagittarius

The absolute whirlwind of chaos that Sagittarius comes with, heavy, poppy accessorisation is the perfect aesthetic projection for the self-proclaimed children of the zodiac. Think heavy trinkets, statement earrings and lots of tassel, wherever they can fit it.

Capricorn

It's always all-business for Capricorns, even when its not. But with Pluto out of the purview forever and things really looking optimistic on the romantic front, soft suiting as an aesthetic mood board for Cappys, seems like a nice little sartorial softening of their hard edges.

Aquarius

The vibe this year for Aquarius feels like a mix between Megan Fox from Jennifer's Body (2009) and Lana Del Rey — all of her. The moody and mysterious yet very ambitious rollercoaster Aquarius is set for then, is best captured in the tones and textures of dark cherry. Our suggestion? Go for the locks.

Pisces

With their heads almost always floating in the clouds, the projection for Pisces is for them to go all out with textures. Think fringes, frays, sequins, crepe, velvet, statement panels — the possibilities are endless, just like their potential to daydream.

Which aesthetic do you find yourself gravitating towards most?