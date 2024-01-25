A fragrant tribute to Shri Rama

Rooted in Kannauj, the heart of India’s fragrance legacy, Zighrana has unveiled its latest creation, the Ayodhya Ittar. It has been launched to pay homage to the triumphant return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya, marking the historic day of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration ceremony. Ayodhya Ittar is an exquisite blend of rose petals and the grounding notes of sandalwood.

Its an exquisite blend of rose petals and the grounding notes of sandalwood. The special edition encapsulates a harmonious trilogy of elements, including the delicate embrace of rose petals, the strength and divinity of sandalwood, and the spice of life through cardamom.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Complementing the Ayodhya Ittar is a pack of 30 handcrafted Incense Cones in the captivating fragrance of Kapoor Kachri, a plant. The brand has delicately dipped each cone in 100% natural and finest quality Kapoor Kachri essential oil. To complete this luxurious ensemble, they presents a beautiful and elegant brass incensory elegantly designed to cradle the Kapoor Kachri Incense Cone.

Swapnil Pathak Sharma, Owner of Zighrana, said, “This trilogy, comprising Ayodhya Ittar, Kapoor Kachri Incense Cones, and Brass Incensory in one signifies our profound respect for the Pran Pratistha ceremony of Prabhu Shri Ram.”