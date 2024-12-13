Aaliyah Kashyap’s star-studded entourage nailed pastels for her winter wedding; here's how you can too!

Winter weddings bring with them a magical aura, and when it comes to the bridal party, no one does it better than Aaliyah Kashyap and her stunning entourage. Recently, we got a glimpse of Aaliyah’s picturesque wedding ceremony, where she made a grand entrance under the phoolon ki chadar accompanied by her girl gang. What caught everyone’s attention was how perfectly her entourage's pastel-coloured outfits complemented her own. Aaliyah Kashyap’s pastel wedding entourage

So, what’s the secret to pulling off pastels for a winter wedding, just like Aaliyah and her friends did? Here’s a masterclass on how to wear pastels the right way, inspired by Aaliyah Kashyap's star-studded bridal squad!

Pick shades that complement your skin tone

The first rule of pastels is ensuring they flatter your complexion. Aaliyah's entourage nailed this by picking hues that suited their skin tones perfectly. If you're light-skinned, stick to soft pastel blues, soft greens, and light pinks. These tones will brighten your look without washing you out. For deeper skin tones, go for dusky pinks, lavender, even shades of yellow or mint green for that stunning contrast.

All of them are wearing different shades of pastel green according to their skin tone

Keep the accessories light (literally)

When wearing pastels, the key is to keep the accessories light. Aaliyah’s entourage demonstrated this beautifully by pairing their outfits with similar jewellery — stay away from oxidised silver or heirloom gold. Instead opt for cooler tones like platinum, silver, rose gold or even white; you don't have to sacrifice on grandeur since like Khushi Kapoor, one can always choose to wear a light-coloured ornate choker if the aim is to make a statement. Always make sure that the metals match the embroidery of your outfits. The trick is not to overpower the soft tones of the outfit

Mix up the silhouettes

While Aaliyah’s entourage were dressed in similar pastel hues, their outfits were diverse in style, creating a dynamic yet cohesive look. Some bridesmaids wore lehengas, others opted for shararas and even their blouses were all different. When it comes to pastels, while there might not be a lot of colours to work with, your silhouette is where you can really make a difference — put on a pair of pants, or don that khada dupatta for a look that's strictly in vogue. Don’t shy away from experimenting with different silhouettes!

With her entourage perfectly complementing her, Aaliyah proved that pastels aren’t just for brides — they’re for the entire wedding party. By following these simple rules, you too can create a pastel-perfect look for any winter weddings you might be attending this year!