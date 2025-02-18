All the biggest fits from FDCI India Men's Weekend

The realm of menswear fashion is extensively expanding in India, and the successful culmination of FDCI Men's Fashion Weekend presented by Chivas Luxe Perfumes, at Jaipur's Diggi Palace was a testament to this. Around 26 talented Indian designers participated in the two-day long fashion extravaganza-- with the facade of the picturesque palace on the backdrop and models preening in the dandiest creations by them. From rule-bending designs to innovative textiles and spellbinding music, here's looking at the greatest fits from the India Men's Weekend 2025. Here's looking at the best looks from FDCI India Men's Weekend.

Rajesh Pratap Singh

A model in Rajesh Pratap Singh's creation

Rajesh Pratap Singh's finale show was a lesson on understated approach to luxury. The models sported dreadlocks and wore contact lenses that gave the illusion of dilated pupils. The floor-length bandhgala remained one of the most stellar menswear looks from his show.

NoughtOne by Abhishek Paatni

A model in NoughtOne's creation.

NoughtOne by Abhishek Paatni presented hybrid street style merging with utilitarian fashion. Innovative Indian textiles were used in designing the contemporary collection. This look in particular was an interesting play of textures where a cropped jacket was layered with a hoodie and a long-line jacket.

Bloni by Akshat Bansal

A model in Bloni by Akshat Bansal.

Bloni's collection intersected across the past and future involving both handcrafting and machine-intelligence. It was an homage to hybridity- where humans can coexist. The bathrobe couture look stood out in his collection.

Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna

A model in Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna.

Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna's collection Akoya was a celebration of modern masculinity. Crystalline embellishments cast light in a captivating interplay of shadow and shine, while the mélange of colors and textures created a strikingly exquisite aesthetic. This long embellished jacket paired with a draped blouse in silk and relaxed pants accessorised with a cummerband stole the spotlight.

Ashish N Soni

A model in Ashish N Soni creation

Ashish N Soni took inspiration from the European summer and blended relaxed tailoring with classic denim styles. The Canadian Tuxedos were spruced up with polki neckpieces rendering edginess to the look. Printed and crocheted ties were embellished with pearls. The denim bandhgala with bell-bottoms and a scarf wrapped around the model's shoulder remain our pick from the show.

Countrymade by Sushant Abrol

A model in creation by Countrymade

Designer Sushant Abro took inspiration from a charred piece of an aircraft's fuselage that reflected the poignant sight of the aftermath of a war. Every piece in his collection was a canvas featuring hand-tucked fabrics and handmade textures in camouflage patterns. This all-black look remains our favourite from his collection.

Dhruv Vaish

A model in Dhruv Vaish's creation

Dhruv Vaish's collection was all about sharp tailoring invoking dandyism. Cropped jackets were teamed with high-waist, pleated pants. Ties played a key element in the styling of his show.

Khanijo

A model in Khanijo's creation

Khanijo's collection Rajasthan Reverie was a hypnotic clash of royal grandeur and rebellious energy. The designer used symbolic prints, ajrakh and some unique textures to add a contemporary vision of folklore.

Shantnu & Nikhil

Designer duo Shantnu & Nikhil toyed with drapes and introduced billowing culottes for men, serving umpteen inspiration for the wedding season.