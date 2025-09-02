Amanda Seyfried's super fan move leads to iconic twinning moment with Julia Roberts at Venice Film Festival 2025

When you talk about some ensembles being made for the red carpet! The super fan story behind Amanda Seyfried and Julia Roberts' twinning moment at Venice Film Festival 2025(Photos: X)

Amanda Seyfried is currently at the Venice Film Festival, just having seen through the premiere for her film The Testament of Ann Lee. While she was a vision in her navy and red bow-lined Prada gown on the red carpet, what has truly been kicking up a storm, was her look from the photo call for the film.

Amanda channeled some old money power dressing, turning out in an oversized Versace fit comprising of a navy wool jacket, greige-lemon striped shirt and straight-leg jeans cinched in with a gold buckle for accent measure. Her beachy blonde locks and strappy black sandals completed the look. What's so special about this you ask?

Well, Julia Roberts wore it — and by it we mean the very jacket, jeans and shirt that Amanda had on her — less than 2 days back. Now this isn't some logistics or coordination error. It's exactly what Amanda requested, and very publicly at that. You see, Amanda and Julia share the same stylist Elizabeth Stewart. So when Elizabeth posted Julia's look for her stint at the festival for Luca Guadagnino's After the Hunt, Amanda, being the super fan that she is, straightaway commented, "Please let me wear the same outfit". And well, Elizabeth obliged. The styling of the look was identical down to the last detail save for the strappy black sandals — Julia had worn a pair of woven leather Versace pumps.

Yesterday, Elizabeth shared Amanda's snaps from her film's photo call, with the cheeky caption which in part read, "Thank you @juliaroberts for your generosity and sustainability 😉 Sharing is caring! ❤️ #AmandaSeyfried borrows Julia’s @versace photo call look for her own photo call.".

From a sartorial standpoint, there's more that elevates this look to icon-level. It was one of the debut looks from Dario Vitale, Versace's new artistic director, making the moment thrice as special.

Though this is one look we're talking about, who do you think wore it better?