Amit Aggarwal: Couture's new czar

he third day of the Hyundai India Couture Week, in association with Reliance Brands and an initiative of FDCI, began on a high note. Models in designer Amit Aggarwal's creation.

There are a handful of Indian designers who take one by surprise every time, and Amit Aggarwal is one of them. His immersive showcase Arcanum, took inspiration from the very code of life, DNA, as he explored the invisible architecture that defines human existence.

Aggarwal translated this concept into design using engineered techniques and layered construction. Traditional patola and ikat sarees were deconstructed and reworked, turning heritage textiles into something contemporary.

Menswear also offered a fresh take on form with sculpted, almost armour-like tops and tailored pieces that showed deliberation.

From the glittering hairdos to metallic makeup, the mood was intentionally futuristic.

With Arcanum, Aggarwal merged science with craft, showing just how far couture can stretch when it is constructed thoughtfully.