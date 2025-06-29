Ananya Panday to Cate Blanchett: Mermaid core is back in trend!

Summer might be ending, but beachy vibes are having a major moment. The mermaidcore aesthetic with seashell outfits, necklaces and hair accessories has taken over wardrobes this season. This aesthetic gives off major beach salt air vibes, and it is reminiscent of the past, going as far back as the 1930s, and now it has resurfaced with different accessories as well. Ananya Panday, Taylor Hill and Cate Blanchett in the mermaidcore aesthetic.(Photos: Instagram)

Celebs including actors Ananya Panday, Cate Blanchett, singer Alicia Keys and model Taylor Hill are riding the wave — the most recent being Scarlett Johansson’s delicate white moment at a movie premiere.

A summer-y renaissance

Brands are taking note, too. Design house Chloe led the charge with seashell earrings from their SS25 collection. Designer Anikate Satam reflects, “Mermaid or aquatic themes have been quite recurrent for the past few years, almost like a summer must-have season after season. Mermaid core’s appeal lies in its escapism. A little flight of fancy from your mundane life. It’s also deeply rooted in our nostalgia as millennials growing up watching reruns of The Little Mermaid during summer vacation."

Dip a toe in

The possibilities for incorporating fun aquatic elements like shells, starfish or jellyfish in day-to-day wear are endless. “For accessories, choose simple fish-inspired earrings or seashell necklaces,” says stylist Isha Bhansali. For outfits, look for mermaid-style tapers, accented with ruffles that accentuate movement. These cuts, Isha notes, are flattering and complement Indian wear like lehengas well.

Styled by the sea

“If you wish to add subtle nuances without going overboard, you can play with fabric. Lightweight materials like chiffon and silk mirror the gentle movement of waves and can be used for a variety of outfits,” designer Supria Munjal tells us. To really lean into the mermaid aesthetic, she suggests soft blues, lilacs, pearly whites, and seafoam greens. For something bolder, go full-out on the drama with sequins, satin and jewel tones.