Fashion has always been political. Was a 12th century Karnataka temple the blueprint for Louis Vuitton's iconic flower? (Photos: Purse Blog, Instagram)

But the cannon statement got a colloquially-attested and very mainstream stamp of riot with first, the Scandi-scarf gate pinned around the whole Ibiza-aesthetic - believed by many South Asians to be an unacknowledged rip-off, of their long-standing tradition of 3D-embroidery. Prada's Kolhapuri chappals of course made the sentiment front page news, followed by another mishap in the shape of their Chai-inspired spritz.

And now, Louis Vuitton could very well be in the line of fire.

If you believed the entire (very well deserved) hullabaloo around Prada to have been a never-ending storm, what would you say to possibility of the iconic Louis Vuitton flower, being a direct lift from a 12th century Karnataka temple? Australian travel influencer Liam Richards has the first set of receipts.