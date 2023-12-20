Ballet flats: Time to get the ball rolling

Inspired by the footwear worn by ballerinas during performances, ballet flats, also known as bellies, are all the rage this season. Timeless and versatile, the shoes rose to prominence in the 1900s but eventually lost their charm in the early 2000s. Today, they have made their way back to streets, runways and even office corridors. Model Sofia Richie Grainge opts for burgundy hued bellies

A model in sparkly ballet flats from the Loewe spring/summer 2024 show

It all started after fashion brands Chanel and Loewe showcased ballet shoes on their Spring/Summer 2024 runways. Since then, celebrities such as Meghan Markle, Gigi Hadid, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja have hopped on the ballet bandwagon. Footwear designer Aprajita Toor says, “The love for ballet flats is motivated by the idea of comfort and ease, an emotion that is going to be a core trend of 2024.”

Where it all began

Ballet shoes can give an off-duty model look as seen on actor Kareena Kapoor Khan

For almost seven decades, ballet was strictly performed in heels. In the 1700s, ballerina Marie Camargo was the first to dance in flat shoes. Later, Italian shoemaker Salvatore Capezio decided it was time for a makeover. In the 1900s, designer Claire McCardell commissioned Capezio to create an off-stage version. In the 1950s and 60s, actor Audrey Hepburn wore the flats in Funny Face (1957).

For the woman on the go

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, opts for dual-toned ballet flats for a chic look

Once jibed as dull, ballet shoes are now preferred for their ability to be styled with everything. Dual-toned, crystal, bow embellishments and satin are some of the new twists to the shoes. Designer Lakshmi Babu says, “While ballet shoes might be a by-product of 2023’s balletcore trend, it has always been a go-to pair of footwear.”

Chic on the feed but problematic for the feet

Supermodel Gigi Hadid pairs the flats with a casual outfit

The thin-heeled flats might look chic on your feet, however, wearing the thin-heeled flats for a time can be uncomfortable. To counter this, stylist Simran Arora suggests choosing the proper size: “Opt for smaller-heeled ballet shoes and cushiony soles that give your toes enough room.”

Style it right

Actor Sonam K Ahuja tops off her pink ensemble with sparkly lace-up flats

Celebrity stylist Isha Bhansali suggests, “Team them up with socks when you wear a skirt or shorts. Or choose a metallic pair and wear them to parties. For a contemporary twist, wear them with sarees or salwars. For those sticking to skinny jeans, ballets can make your legs look sleeker.”