Beat the gloom with the sunset blush glam that will instantly elevate your mood

If there is one beauty trend that has taken over TikTok and Instagram and is easy to recreate, it is the sunset blush glam. With celebrities like Selena Gomez, Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber and others jumping on the bandwagon, it has struck a chord with beauty enthusiasts around the globe and across social media platforms for its dreamy and pick-me-up vibe. Like Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber embrace your freckles and shine bright this summer with the trending sunset blush(Photo: Instagram)

ALL THAT GUSH ABOUT SUNSET BLUSH

Selena Gomez rocks a subtle sunset blush with glossy lips(Photo: Instagram)

The solar-inspired blush look first started gaining popularity after beauty creator Alissa Holmes posted a video on her TikTok and Instagram (which now has over 2 million views) in which she dots on two bright shades of liquid blush, a swipe of liquid highlighter and blends it together. Makeup artist Namrata Soni says, “Sunset blush is a beauty trend that involves blending warm shades of pink, peach/orange or red blush with a highlighter to create a blush look that is inspired by Nature.”

Alissa Holmes helped put the look on the radar of makeup enthusiasts(Photo: Instagram)

Mimicking the colours of a sunset on the face, it pulls from Gen Z’s love of a bold blush look but can also be emulated in a subtle manner according to your preference. Makeup artist Kajol R Paswwan shares, “In the trending sunset makeup look, the blush is applied not just on the cheeks, but also across the nose bridge, creating a sun-kissed and cohesive glow that resembles the natural flush one might get from watching a sunset. The technique can be layered and blended to achieve a seamless, radiant effect, often complemented by soft, glowing highlights and natural eye makeup to enhance the overall warm and fresh appearance.”

GET THE LOOK RIGHT

Soni suggests to avoid mixing different formulas as it makes blending difficult. She says, “If you’re using cream products, stick to cream and if you’re using liquid formulations, stick to liquid. It ensures that your blush and highlighter blend seamlessly without creating a patchy look. Always choose products with the same formula. Cream blushes and highlighters or liquid formulas are advised for this look.”

For a soft sunset blush, opt for subtle warm shades(Photo: Instagram)

Another key point is to choose blush shades that complement your skin tone. Paswwan shares, “Warmer tones work well for deeper skin, while lighter, pastel tones suit fair skin.” It is best to test the colours on your hand or wrist to see how they blend before applying them to your face. Don’t forget to start with light layers and build up the intensity gradually. This prevents the blush from looking too heavy or clownish. Also, use highlighter sparingly to add a natural glow without overpowering the blush colours.

CLOSING OFF

Keep the rest of your makeup soft and simple to let the sunset blush stand out. Neutral or nude flush of color to your eyelids, a coat of mascara, and a nude or light pink lip gloss or balmy lips complement the look well.

Best for sundowner events, fitting with your soft-girl era outfits and for stunning golden hour pictures, you can easily attain the look with just three products.

ACHIEVE THAT SUNSHINE GLOW

How to achieve the sunset blush look(Photo: Instagram)