Beat the gloom with the sunset blush glam that will instantly elevate your mood
With monsoon here, beat the gloominess with the sunset blush trend that mimics the colours of a sunset with three products
If there is one beauty trend that has taken over TikTok and Instagram and is easy to recreate, it is the sunset blush glam. With celebrities like Selena Gomez, Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber and others jumping on the bandwagon, it has struck a chord with beauty enthusiasts around the globe and across social media platforms for its dreamy and pick-me-up vibe.
ALL THAT GUSH ABOUT SUNSET BLUSH
The solar-inspired blush look first started gaining popularity after beauty creator Alissa Holmes posted a video on her TikTok and Instagram (which now has over 2 million views) in which she dots on two bright shades of liquid blush, a swipe of liquid highlighter and blends it together. Makeup artist Namrata Soni says, “Sunset blush is a beauty trend that involves blending warm shades of pink, peach/orange or red blush with a highlighter to create a blush look that is inspired by Nature.”
Mimicking the colours of a sunset on the face, it pulls from Gen Z’s love of a bold blush look but can also be emulated in a subtle manner according to your preference. Makeup artist Kajol R Paswwan shares, “In the trending sunset makeup look, the blush is applied not just on the cheeks, but also across the nose bridge, creating a sun-kissed and cohesive glow that resembles the natural flush one might get from watching a sunset. The technique can be layered and blended to achieve a seamless, radiant effect, often complemented by soft, glowing highlights and natural eye makeup to enhance the overall warm and fresh appearance.”
GET THE LOOK RIGHT
Soni suggests to avoid mixing different formulas as it makes blending difficult. She says, “If you’re using cream products, stick to cream and if you’re using liquid formulations, stick to liquid. It ensures that your blush and highlighter blend seamlessly without creating a patchy look. Always choose products with the same formula. Cream blushes and highlighters or liquid formulas are advised for this look.”
Another key point is to choose blush shades that complement your skin tone. Paswwan shares, “Warmer tones work well for deeper skin, while lighter, pastel tones suit fair skin.” It is best to test the colours on your hand or wrist to see how they blend before applying them to your face. Don’t forget to start with light layers and build up the intensity gradually. This prevents the blush from looking too heavy or clownish. Also, use highlighter sparingly to add a natural glow without overpowering the blush colours.
CLOSING OFF
Keep the rest of your makeup soft and simple to let the sunset blush stand out. Neutral or nude flush of color to your eyelids, a coat of mascara, and a nude or light pink lip gloss or balmy lips complement the look well.
Best for sundowner events, fitting with your soft-girl era outfits and for stunning golden hour pictures, you can easily attain the look with just three products.
ACHIEVE THAT SUNSHINE GLOW
- Prep your skin: Start with a clean and moisturised face. Apply your usual foundation, concealer and powder to create a smooth base.
- Apply blush: Using a blush brush, apply two dots of peach or orange blush to the apples of your cheeks, sweeping it upwards towards your temples. This colour will act as the base and the warmest part of the gradient. Now, take a pink blush and apply it above the peach/orange blush in the same line, blending it into the edges of the first colour. Extend the pink blush across the bridge of your nose for that sun-kissed look.
- Blend well: Use a clean blending brush to ensure the colours merge seamlessly, creating a gradient effect. Blend in circular motions to avoid any harsh lines. Now, take a dense, fluffy brush to soften the edges and lightly blend the shades in the middle, so the colours remain distinct.
- Add dimension: If desired, lightly dust a bit of purple or deeper pink blush at the highest points of your cheeks for added depth. Blend well.
- Highlight: Apply a subtle highlighter on the high points of your cheekbones, the bridge of your nose and your cupid’s bow. Finish by setting it with powder blush. The result is a highlighted pink cheek with orange undertones that resemble a gorgeous sunset.