Amy Jackson to Jenna Ortega: Beauty looks from Venice Film Festival 2024

The red carpet has always been a platform to showcase stunning looks and personal style. This year, the Venice Film Festival, which commenced on August 28 and will go on till September 7, is a celebration of cinema and arresting beauty and hair trends. Celebrities graced the occasion with looks that ranged from old Hollywood glamour to gothic statements. Here are seven beauty and hair looks from the festival that set the stage for upcoming trends. Celebrities exude stunning beauty looks at Venice Film Festival 2024

Amy Jackson's old Hollywood glamour in a sleek updo

Amy Jackson at Venice Film Festival 2024

Amy Jackson, as gorgeous as ever, exuded old Hollywood glamour on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival, this year. Her hair gelled up in a sleek updo where the 30s hairstyle meets the 50s with a modern twist. For her makeup, she went total glam with defined eyebrows, smokey eye shadow with glitter details, heavy lashes and a bold lip shade.

Jenna Ortega's curtain bangs and bold red lips

Jenna Ortega at Venice Film Festival 2024

Jenna Ortega chose a dramatic look for her red carpet-appearance at the festival. She kept it classy and bold smoky red eyeshadow look along with shimmer and a bold red lip shade that complements her overall ensemble. For her hairdo, she opted for curtain bangs covering either side of her forehead and a messy low bun.

Winona Ryder's top-knot bun and front bangs

Winona Ryder at Venice Film Festival 2024

Winona Ryder looks stunning in an almost gothic makeup look with kohl-lined eyes, heavy mascara and minimal red eyeshadow rounding off the eyes. She chose a nude pink lip shade and styled her hair in a soft top bun and front bangs, covering her forehead.

Monica Bellucci's subtle elegance in beach waves

Monica Bellucci at Venice Film Festival 2024

Keeping it classy and elegant, Monica Bellucci styled her hair in soft beach waves, centrally parted that fall past her shoulders. She opted for subtle and natural makeup with a nude pink lip shade. She completed her look with a pair of sunnies!



Taylor Russell's minimal glam in a pixie

Taylor Russell at Venice Film Festival 2024

Taylor Russell styled her hair in a pixie with side-swept bangs for her red-carpet appearance at the festival. For her makeup, she opted for a natural look, keeping it minimal glam, with defined eyebrows, light pink blush, and a deep brown lip gloss.

Mariacarla Boscono's goth-inspired look with feathered headgear

Mariacarla Boscono at Venice Film Festival 2024

Mariacarla Boscono captivated the red carpet with a heavy emphasis on her eyebrows, defined eyelashes and minimal kohl. She chose a gloss brown lip shade for a subtle look and highlighted her cheekbones with contour. For her hair, she went for a sleek, wet-look style, with a centre part and accessorised it with a feather headgear, adding sharpness to her overall look.

Cate Blanchett's classiness in a short bob with waves

Cate Blanchett at Venice Film Festival 2024

Cate Blanchett kept it elegant, opting for a subtle and sophisticated look on the red carpet. Her look features a radiant glow with a light peachy blush highlighting her cheekbones, a taupe eyeshadow and a thin eyeliner. She added a rose-pink lip shade to complete her look. For her hair, she went with a polished look with a short bob, centre part and slight waves.