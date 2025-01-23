The ultimate black cherry make up routine to channel your inner it girl, all day, everyday

How lucky are we, to live in a world wherein there is a growing, palpable recognition of the actual power makeup holds. Makeup, however much or little, actually has the potential to lift your vibe. A swipe of your favourite lipstick, a dab of shimmer on the eyes, a few swoops of mascara and lo and behold, you're glowing to the Gods — not just for the mirror but for every pair of eyes that catches your face. A black cherry makeup routine will instantly ignite the it-girl flame in you

Those who already have a makeup routine in place, don't really need to be sold on the concept of your tones and palettes deciding your vibe for the day. Now what if we told you that sticking to a set shade card for your full face, would instantly spark the it girl plug, that we know is somewhere there inside.

Black cherry. That's your mantra. Intensely on the lips, or on the eyes or on the cheeks or muted swipes of it for a full face of makeup — this one colour has the potential to lift your face and add a layer of charming intimidation to your aura, which trust us, when you get used to, you won't be able to let go off. For many of you, it looks like you may just have chanced upon you soon-to-be signature routine.

Black cherry, a more poppy, bright take on the classic autumn favourite burgundy, has been blowing up on social media when it comes to hair makeovers. A cherry shoe here, a cherry coat there, a cherry handbag swung, cherry and it's degrees of intensity have been sauntering into the mainstream for a while now. Embracing it then, for a full face of makeup, IS the ultimate power move.

The rules are pretty simple. Either go all-out on one part of the face, or take a less is more approach for a full face of makeup. So pick one between a black cherry blush or deep black cherry lips. But if you're in the mood for dolling up both your lips and cheeks, lessen the intensity of the pigment and go for a more sheer look. And if you're feeling extra spicy, dab it across your eyelids too.

Oh the glow up!

So are you ready for people to look at you and just go, 'WHO IS SHE'?