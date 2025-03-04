BLACKPINK’s Lisa rocks Rahul Mishra at the 2025 Oscars amid lip-sync accusations; here's what fans are saying

BLACKPINK's Lisa's James Bond tribute performance at the 97th Academy Awards in Los Angeles stirred up a whirlwind of mixed reactions from fans and critics alike. The four-act routine featuring Lisa alongside Margret Qualley, Doja Cat and Raye was a bold attempt at honouring the iconic spy franchise. While there was a certain amount of controversy surrounding the Thai rapper's performance, one thing was clear: Lisa’s performance outfit was nothing short of show-stopping. While her red carpet gown paled in comparison — a subtly sexy feminine spin on suiting up, courtesy of Markgong ‘tuxedo’ dress — her performance attire was curated by renowned South Asian designer Rahul Mishra. Lisa wore a striking black ensemble from Mishra’s The Pale Blue Dot collection, which debuted at the Paris Haute Couture Week this January. Lisa’s historic moment dominated Oscars social media buzz.

Lisa arrives at the Oscars. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

On Monday, Rahul Mishra took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from Lisa’s Oscar performance at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. In his post, he proudly showcased the “Gaian Genesis” black tonal leotard from his Spring Couture 2025 collection, which was designed with intricate attention to detail. “Thai singer, actress, and model, Lalisa Manoban @lalalalisa_m wearing Rahul Mishra couture for her performance at the 2025 Oscar Awards. She is wearing the ‘Gaian Genesis’ black tonal leotard from Rahul Mishra’s Spring Couture 2025 collection, ‘The Pale Blue Dot,’” he captioned the photos.

While Lisa’s look received praise from many, the performance itself sparked some controversy. Fans admired her bold persona and the elegant outfit, but critics voiced concerns about the authenticity of the performance, with several claiming that Lisa appeared to be lip-syncing, especially in comparison to the other live performances that night. One user on X (formerly Twitter) remarked, “The industry is all about having the right connections, but lip-syncing on top of it? Shameless when everyone else sang live. She will never be taken seriously lol.” Another comment criticised her performance style: “Lisa trying to break into the West while giving lip-sync performances and 2014 Wattpad cringe concepts is going to cost her popularity and career. Artists need to realize that sticking to the Asian market isn’t something to be ashamed of.”

While Lisa has yet to confirm or deny the lip-syncing allegations, fans continue to debate whether this choice was appropriate for an event of the Oscars' caliber. The backlash has left many wondering if this will impact her future invites to the prestigious awards show.