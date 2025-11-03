Blue is the warmest colour this winter — frozen fashion cues from celebrity wardrobes

Winter is sneaking up on us and so is the it-girl colour of the season. And from the looks of it, fashion-first girlies seems to be subtly but surely parading around the coolest colour of the lot, blue. Come to think of it, blue and its million shades are perfect as an accent against hot winter-favourite neutrals, showstopping in monochrome and work incredibly well with texture and personal layering. It's a one-size-fits-all hue if there was ever any. And we have just the visual cues to have you fall in love with its frozen flair.
Accents
If one-tone fits and colour blocking isn't really your jam, you have queen of neutrals, model Kendall Jenner to draw inspo from. Her chicly flying cobalt blue scarf felt like a moment right out of The Confessions of a Shopaholic (2009), though the short crop wool coat, dark wash straight leg jeans and cloche hat were unmistakably her, as she hung out with bestie Hailey Bieber in NYC. Even more subtle on the trend train, actor and model Kaia Gerber opted for a a vintage blue Chanel flap bag for her night out in West Hollywood, arguably the perfect accent to her ruched gray-on-gray look.
Formals
If you're one of those that dive head-first into a trend when they see it, look no further than Elle Fanning. We can't tell if Cinderella or Frozen was Gucci's inspiration for Elle's LACMA Art + Film Gala ensemble, but the sheer lace, flared hem and off-the-shoulder fluff was 100-percent giving Winter Wonderland princess. The same event also saw Demi, who went with a royal midnight blue for the balloon hem detail on her Salih Balta number, the corseted top in black hyper-defining her curves. Full props to the bronze satin pumps.
Alt styling
For those who've made experimental fashion their part-time passion, Sofia Richie Grainge from the Vogue World show should be your only cue. Straight leg mid wash denims stood seamlessly paired with a Tommy Hilfiger lady jacket reimagined in a longer, statement silhouette and gold buttons (no you're not the only one who thinks it's a sherwani). Personal style really shone bright as she let the buttons loose just over her bump. And the centre-parted slick back bun? Chef's kiss! And it can't be that we're talking personal style without any mention of Sabrina Carpenter. Her berry blue New York skyline-dotted corset — a tour staple now, is still living rent-free in our heads.