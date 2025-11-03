Blue is the warmest colour this winter — frozen fashion cues from celebrity wardrobes

Winter is sneaking up on us and so is the it-girl colour of the season. And from the looks of it, fashion-first girlies seems to be subtly but surely parading around the coolest colour of the lot, blue. Come to think of it, blue and its million shades are perfect as an accent against hot winter-favourite neutrals, showstopping in monochrome and work incredibly well with texture and personal layering. It's a one-size-fits-all hue if there was ever any. And we have just the visual cues to have you fall in love with its frozen flair.

Blue's going to be big this winter — fashion girlies serve up inspo for you! (Photos: X)