News / Htcity / Htcity Showstoppers / Bollywood celebs are celebrating the cut-out gown style this season

Bollywood celebs are celebrating the cut-out gown style this season

ByShweta Sunny
Jan 17, 2024 04:11 PM IST

From an exposed side to midriff baring styles, take the plunge with the risque cut-out details on gowns this season à la these fashionable celebs

Criss-cross route

Janhvi Kapoor in a green cut-out gown(Photo: Instagram)
Ananya Panday in a black cut-out dress(Photo: Instagram)
In a smoking hot fashion moment, actor Ananya Panday shows how it’s done in a black midriff cut-out dress with a risqué thigh-high slit on the front. Featuring a criss-cross halter neckline, bodycon silhouette and gathered details on the waist, it is perfect for a date night.

Leaving green with envy

Janhvi Kapoor in a green cut-out gown(Photo: Instagram)
For a bold and striking statement, take a cue from actor Janhvi Kapoor and slip into a green cut-out gown. The racy dress comes with a halter neck and multiple cut-out details, including a keyhole detail on the midriff and small details on the hips. Adding on to it is the backless feature that makes for a saucy number.

Grey save

Disha Patani in a grey cut-out gown(Photo: Instagram)
For a sensual birthday dress, take style inspo from actor Disha Patani and opt for a grey satin gown with midriff cut-out details, a halter neck and a thigh-high slit.

Lime green dream

Nora Fatehi in a lime green cut-out gown(Photo: Instagram)
Perfect for a summer soirée by the beach, dip your feet in the season’s trending neon hues in a lime green, one-shoulder dress with a small midriff cut-out detail. Adding more oomph to the look, the thigh-high slit and the asymmetric hemline makes for a playful finish. For glam, style your tresses in beach waves and accessorise with silver metals.

Red drama

Pooja Hegde in a red cut-out gown(Photo: Instagram)
Bringing the glam to the show, actor Pooja Hegde stuns in a one-shoulder, red dress with a cut-out panel and thigh-baring slit. Emulate the fit for a cocktail party with smokey eyes, silver stilettos and a matte rustic lip.

Scarlet sass

Rakul Preet Singh in a scarlet red cut-out gown(Photo: Instagram)
Painting the town in scarlet red, actor Rakul Preet Singh made a sultry statement in a diagonal torso cut-out gown with a front thigh-high slit. Ensuring to rank high on the elegance metre, she finished off her look with diamond earrings and half-tied hair.

Staying mellow in yellow

Malavika Mohanan in a yellow cut-out gown(Photo: Instagram)
Pick a bright hue like yellow and don a satin dress with cut-out details like actor Malavika Mohanan. Featuring a twisted one-shoulder strap along with the flowy silhouette, it can be capped off with a pair of long tear-drop shaped earrings and glossy lips.

Styling tips

  • Keep the rest of the look simple and elegant.
  • Avoid over accessorising.
  • Opt for a monotone hued number in a midi length.
  • Cap off with smokey eyes and glossy lips instead of bright lips.

Inputs by stylist Lakshmi Babu

