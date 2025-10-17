Budget bling: how to buy smart this Dhanteras

Dhanteras brings with it that familiar golden itch, when even the most budget-conscious feel the urge to buy something shiny. Plus, bonus points for auspicious vibes! While our grandmothers swore by gold coins and bangles, today’s shoppers are spoilt for choice (and feeling the pinch) with 10g of 24k gold now touching ₹1,30,000. So, the question isn’t whether to invest in gold, but how. From savvy investors turning to digital ETFs, to brides-to-be choosing gold saving schemes, here’s how to invest smartly. Gold-covered jewellery from Apala or pre-loved jewellery from My Almari are perfect ways to invest in jewellery this Dhanteras.

Pre-loved sparkle Buying pre-loved jewellery is gaining momentum as shoppers look for affordable luxury this festive season. Platforms such as My Almari and ReTag offer authenticated vintage designer jewellery, from Chanel gold-plated bracelets to Cartier pieces, at lower prices. “For buyers, it’s a chance to find meaningful gifts or finally invest in that dream designer piece,” says Nishita Goenka, co-founder of My Almari. Namisha Gupta of ReTag adds that prices are lower “because you’re paying for the piece, not the inflated price tag or making charges.” My Almari lists vintage Chanel earrings under ₹1 lakh, compared to new ones costing upwards of ₹2 lakh. The appeal lies in nostalgia, value retention, and sustainability, turning luxury into a smart festive investment.

Digi gold Gold ETFs, or Exchange Traded Funds, offer a convenient and modern alternative to physical gold. “Gold ETFs are essentially paper gold,” say finance influencers Hardik and Kishan Thakkar. “When you buy digital gold through a broking app such as GoldBees or Groww, its value mirrors real gold prices.” With no storage or making charges, ETFs ensure liquidity and flexibility — you can buy or sell anytime, starting from just ₹500. Some ETFs have appreciated nearly 62% in the past year, keeping pace with physical gold. “Gold ETFs are ideal for goals like weddings or big purchases; your investment grows with the same inflation that drives gold prices,” the Thakkars add. For the digital-savvy generation, they’re a practical way to invest this Dhanteras.

Future lustre savings Gold saving schemes let buyers build their collection gradually. “These schemes let you invest a fixed amount every month with jewellers or digital platforms, and at the end of 10–12 months, you can purchase gold of the same value,” explains CA Sharath Jyothsna Adepu. Many jewellers, including Tanishq and Malabar, offer bonuses such as waived making charges or free instalments. Digital options like MMTC-PAMP and Paytm Gold provide similar benefits. “It helps you benefit from price averaging, so you’re protected from unpredictable fluctuation in the price of gold,” Sharath adds. For those planning weddings or long-term festive buys, it’s an easy way to turn saving into a glittering reward.