Janhvi Kapoor to Dakota Johnson: A posh pink flush is overtaking the Cannes 2025 red carpet

For the right people, pink is always THE moment. That being said, there are definitely notes to take when not one, not, two, not three, but a literal lineup of it-girls chose to be wrapped in it head to toe for the Cannes red carpet. Janhvi Kapoor to Dakota Johnson: Posh pink takes over Cannes red carpet

Shalini Passi

There's nothing that's ever quite OTT for Shalini, which essentially makes her Cannes stint just another day in the life of the internet's latest obsession for a role model. For her Cannes debut, Shalini walked the red carpet in a pale pink Fouad Sarkis gown, with a bejewled halter neck carrying a cut-out detail and crystal embellishments, the latter incidentally matching her Judith Leiber clutch. The short ostrich feather stole around her arms and side-swept locks completed the look.

Heidi Klum

Ruffles, butterfly-esque, petals and a whole lot of feminine drama was the brief supermodel Heidi Klum followed for her first Cannes appearance this year. Dressed in a dusty pink Elie Saab number with a high-low hem and a train for days, the only detail on the dress (times 100) were the life-size petals layered atop one another. Cottage-core couture anyone?

Kristen Stewart

Grunge with a side of prep-core prissy has for long been Kristen Stewart's OG vibe. Chanel takes care of the latter, and details like Kristen's pink-dipped locks take care of the former. The Chronology of Water actor marked her first Cannes appearance this year in a sheer Chanel look — the almost mauve tweed shorts set from the Fall 2025 collection stood out for the sheer tulle maxi layered atop it. A tough look to pull off, but exactly Kristen's vibe.

Dakota Johnson

The image of Dakota Johnson doing a quick little girl-core twirl in her hyper-fringed twinkling Gucci number, will live in our heads rent-free for some time to come. There really isn't much else to decode in this 10/10 look, except adding some applause to the vine-style Boucheron’s Laurier pendant earrings — this is how you create a red carpet moment.

Barbara Palvin

Balenciaga, pink and the subtle drama that comes with satin — this is how model Barbara Palvin sashayed down the Croisette in her ballgown. Cinched on the body, corset-style, with an open neck, mini-drop sleeves and a whole lot of poof, the slick, brunette bun with a coiffed feminine flick tied it all in together.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor was an absolute vision in her dusty pink Tarun Tahiliani number as she made her Cannes debut, in lieu of film Homebound. The custom TT ensemble comprised of a handwoven real tissue skirt and corset, specially crafted in Benares with the signature drape adding a touch of cultural fluidity. Her face and neck framed in pearls, this Rhea Kapoor-styled look was a thorough desi serve.

