Celebrating the timeless artistry of India’s crafts at The Kunj

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) presented a fashion showcase, curated by FDCI chairman Sunil Sethi at The Kunj — an initiative of the DC Handicrafts by the Ministry of Textiles. The Kunj is a cultural destination that celebrates the diversity of India’s handmade heritage and includes 19 retail spaces showcasing India’s finest craft brands. From Karigar Sangam, which has more than 100 masterpieces by National Awardees to Shilp Gurus, Kalp Kosh and Khel Ghar that revives traditional Indian games, this place is one-of-its-kind at Vasant Kunj in New Delhi. Raising a toast to Indian craft.

To raise a toast to this, India’s five celebrated designers came together for a fashion spectacle. Divyam Mehta showcased his craft involving Kantha embroidery, shibori and block printing. Payal Jain’s collection was an ode to chikankari. Samant Chauhan gave a modern twist to Bhagalpuri silk with hand embroidery. Suket Dhir and Anjali Kalia’s collection wowed the audience.

The event was inaugurated by Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Neelam Shami Rao, along with DC Handicrafts Amrit Raj.