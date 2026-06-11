Celebrity row adds star power to the NBA finals

From Taylor Swift’s ‘Stevie Knicks’ tee to Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s coordinated denim, Knicks Celebrity Row turned Game 4 into a full-blown fashion and pop culture moment
Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift wore a ‘Stevie Knicks’ tee, paying homage to her longtime musical influence and Fleetwood Mac member, Stevie Nicks, twinning with actor Mariska Hargitay. Interestingly, Swift named her cat Olivia after Hargitay’s Law & Order: SVU character, while Hargitay later named hers Karma after Swift’s song.