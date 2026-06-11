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    Celebrity row adds star power to the NBA finals

    Courtside turned into the ultimate front row as New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs Game 4 on Wednesday brought celebs to New York’s Madison Square Garden.

    Updated on: Jun 11, 2026 4:26 PM IST
    By Snigdha Oreya
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    From Taylor Swift’s ‘Stevie Knicks’ tee to Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s coordinated denim, Knicks Celebrity Row turned Game 4 into a full-blown fashion and pop culture moment

    Taylor Swift and Kylie Jenner at Madison Square Garden.
    Taylor Swift and Kylie Jenner at Madison Square Garden.

    Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift wore a ‘Stevie Knicks’ tee, paying homage to her longtime musical influence and Fleetwood Mac member, Stevie Nicks, twinning with actor Mariska Hargitay. Interestingly, Swift named her cat Olivia after Hargitay’s Law & Order: SVU character, while Hargitay later named hers Karma after Swift’s song.

    Celebrity couple Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet coordinated looks with subtle nods to the Knicks’ signature blue and orange colours.

    Model-entrepreneur Hailey Bieber arrived in a fitted tee, a denim jacket, matching straight fit jeans.

    Singer Kevin Jonas was also among the celebrities spotted at the game.

    TV host Jimmy Fallon brought late-night energy to prime time in a black sweatshirt and light wash ripped jeans.

    Known for his nonchalant fashion, actor Adam Sandler cheered in an orange oversized sweatshirt.

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