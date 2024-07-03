Celebrity style watch: What our favourite A-listers wore at Wimbledon 2024

Wimbledon 2024 began this Monday, held at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London and the prestigious tournament could not have come sooner. The best-dressed A-listers at SW19.

Every Zendaya outfit from the Challengers press tour was to die for. Her custom tennis ball Loewe heels and crisp, pleated fits left us drooling for more. While the Prince and Princess of Wales are nowhere to be seen (yet), there was an array of public figures who choose to follow the on-court compulsory, all-white dress code. Here's a lowdown of who wore what on Day 1 and Day 2 of Wimbledon 2024.

David Beckham

A feast for the eyes in a custom beige BOSS suit, the former footballer was the epitome of sophisticated finesse as he cheered from the audience.

Katherine Jenkins

The Welsh singer was the personification of pristine, donned in an all-white Edeline Lee look paired with a bag from Radley London.

Oliver Proudlock

Reality TV personality and fashion designer Oliver Proudlock paired an M&S blazer with a pair of jeans, keeping his court-side fit comfy and casual with a little bit of pizzazz, courtesy of his chic accessories.

Poppy Delevingne

No one better to sport this elegant Ralph Lauren fit than Poppy Delevingne, Cara Delevingne's older sister. Two collars in a single outfit can be hard to style, but the fashionista makes it look like a breeze.

Princess Olympia

The oldest child and only daughter of Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece, Princess Olivia joined her father in a Ralph Lauren summer dress that's right out of your summer Pinterest board.

Lucy Boynton

The British-American actor debuted her fiery red hair this Wimbledon season. Spotted in the Celine summer sundress of your dreams, the Bohemian Rhapsody star paired it with a pair of the IT girl white sunnies you've all been seeing on your feeds.

Golda Rosheuvel & Martins Imhangbe

The Bridgerton stars were part of the celebrity congregation who attended on July 1. Golda Rosheuvel stunned in a striped Hasper Conran London outfit, which was perfect for the occasion. She was accompanied by co-star Martins Imhangbe who modelled a casual double-breasted suit made for tennis viewing.

Jameela Jamil

Jameela Jamil and her beau, James Blake cut a stylish pair at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Dressed in a navy dress with a nautical theme, the activist and actor paired it with super cute white heeled sling-back shoes; Blake sported a beige suit with matching trainers.

Pixie Lott

The singer was spotted in a chic white crop and skirt co-ord that stole the show. A modern take on the classic Wimbledon whites, this is one look we won't be forgetting anytime soon. Her husband wore a knitted sweater from his own label CHÉ, along with matching blue trousers.

The star-studded attendance ensures that SW19 remains a runway of impeccable style and elegance. While these might be enough to fulfil your fashion taste buds for now, keep an eye out for the rest of the trendsetting looks that are yet to come!