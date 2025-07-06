Check yourself: Gingham’s back and cooler than ever

Once rooted in Southeast Asian weaves and later embraced by 17th century Europe, the checkered pattern of gingham has glided through the decades with ease. From ’50s house dresses to ’90s pop fashion, gingham has always found a way to reinvent itself. Now, it returns with quiet confidence and a modern attitude. Designers are softening the print but sharpening the silhouette. Think halter midis, tailored shirts, and breezy co-ords. Celebs are giving it a fresh spin, proving that this nostalgic print still knows how to stay cool.

Celebrities like Taylor Swift and Bhumi Pednekar are embracing gingham with a fresh energy. “There’s a shift toward clothes that feel familiar but still refined. Gingham brings a sense of ease but also history,” says designer Divya Aggarwal. Content creator Shruti Bakshi adds, “Fashion is leaning softer after seasons of loud trends. Gingham feels nostalgic, not dated. It bridges comfort and cool.”

Its versatility makes it stand out, explains fashion designer Utkantha Chugh: “On one end, it’s styled in a formal, tailored way — pantsuits and pointed-toe shoes. On the other, it’s a breezy, off-duty look — think easy day dresses and gladiator sandals.”

To wear it, skip the overly sweet approach. Pair a gingham shirt with crisp denim and clean loafers. Style a matching set with strappy sandals and a structured tote. Try a gingham dress with slicked-back hair, gold hoops, and a bold lip. The key is to keep the look grown-up and grounded.