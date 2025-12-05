Cloud dancer: Fashion’s most enduring shade

The Pantone Colour Institute has announced its new Colour of the Year: Cloud Dancer. This marks the first time since the programme began in 1999 that a white hue has been selected. Pantone describes the shade as a symbol of space to think, breathe, reset, and exist without urgency in an era shaped by constant digital stimulus, 24/7 connectivity, and emotional fatigue. From Princess Diana to Monroe, these iconic looks have impacted generations

In a shift from last year’s Mocha Mouse, this billowy white nods to timeless style and several memorable fashion moments. From Princess Diana’s Elvis dress to Sridevi’s romantic white suit, here are some iconic looks in the chosen hue that have defined generations.

The psychology of white According to Pantone, Cloud Dancer is described as ‘white imbued with serenity’. It reflects a cultural shift away from noise (literal and metaphorical) toward clarity. “As we reimagine our future and our place within it, Cloud Dancer offers a promise of clarity,” explains Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Colour Institute.

“This is what we need: harmony, love and generosity, not war and hatred,” opines fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva, adding, “White is my personal favourite. 99% of my collection is white since its aura brings peace and calmness to me.”

Meanwhile, fashion designer Rina Dhaka described it as “the colour of peace and the colour of doves”, adding that its power lies in its universal energy. “Black absorbs all colour, but white reflects them, making it a mirror rather than a shield,” she explains.

Dhaka also notes the significance of the West elevating a shade that has long been associated with bridal and ceremonial purity: “For them to now choose white as the Pantone Colour of the Year and call it Cloud Dancer gives the colour a new distinction. It brings freshness and a poetic softness to a classic staple — one I hope remains, because white is timeless.”