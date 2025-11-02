Concert style guide: What to wear according to fashion experts

India’s live music scene is having a serious moment. From Travis Scott’s high-energy gig in Delhi to Enrique Iglesias taking over Mumbai, the lineup just keeps getting bigger. But once your tickets are booked, the real challenge begins: what to wear. You need gear that lets you dance freely, stand for hours without pain, and still feels worthy of the night (Photos: Instagram)

You need gear that lets you dance freely, stand for hours without pain, and still feels worthy of the night. Plus, there’s that tricky balance between the heat of the crowd and the cool breeze when you finally step out after the encore.

Stylist Isha Bhansali breaks it down: “A lot depends on whether you’ll be seated or standing. The grounds are big, you’ll be walking a lot, and it can get dusty, so pointed heels are a strict no. Outfits need to be breathable. Sequins are fine, but use them wisely, too much and you’ll melt!” Her pro tip: “Stick to cottons, light summer jackets, or cool denims with minimal embellishments.”

Designer Nachiket Barve adds, “For a rock concert, go all in with rock-chic: boots, leather jackets, dark denim. For romantic performances, soft, layered dresses work beautifully. Always dress for the weather, leather in 40°C is a disaster waiting to happen. And be practical, a small crossbody bag keeps you hands-free. Sunglasses are a must for those late-afternoon shows, style meets function.”

Stylist Vikram Seth sums up the modern concert aesthetic: “Think relaxed streetwear. Oversized cargos or baggy jeans with a cropped or fitted top, a utility jacket or bomber, statement sneakers, and tinted glasses. Comfort with edge always wins. Avoid over-the-top glitter or clubwear, it feels dated. Today’s concert fashion is all about individuality, not perfection.”

Checklist: Before you pick your concert fit Know your vibe: What’s the music genre: rock, EDM, opera, hip-hop, or afro-pop? Dress in tune with the performer or theme.

Think layers: Indoors or outdoors, weather can flip fast. Carry a lightweight jacket, flannel or denim shirt to tie around the waist.

Footwear first: Heels are a no-go. Opt for sneakers or flat boots, your feet will thank you.

Pack smart: Most venues ban large bags. A small crossbody is perfect for essentials: ID, cash, cards and tickets.

Beauty basics: Dance + makeup = meltdown. Keep it minimal and sweat-proof. Go light on jewellery, delicate pieces over chunky ones.