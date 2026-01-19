Choppy and chic: Emma Stone to Maude Apatow, crinkle cut bobs are taking over Hollywood heads

Every day the internet falls siege to a trend that promises to bring the endless doom scroll to a screeching halt. Choppy and chic: Crinkle cut bobs are taking over Hollywood heads (Photos: X, Instagram)

Most occupy the top spot for a few solid weeks before fading from the psyche. A very select few though though, manage to integrate themselves into the softer blueprint of our long-lasting aesthetic niches. And as a woman, being 'whimsy' definitely fits the latter bill.

To give you the gist, it's about actively embracing one's playful, dreamy, slightly absurdist inner and outer aesthetic - whilst being fairly well-confined in the bounds of stereotypical beauty. The fit, the font and the tiny details aside, when it comes to the locks, nothing screams whimsy chic like the crinkle cut bob - slowly taking over Hollywood salons.

It's basically pixie-core, but made fashion show-front row-chic. Let these gorgeous band of girlies (+1) convince you.