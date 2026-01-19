Choppy and chic: Emma Stone to Maude Apatow, crinkle cut bobs are taking over Hollywood heads
The chicest chop out there - and Hollywood agrees!
Every day the internet falls siege to a trend that promises to bring the endless doom scroll to a screeching halt.
Most occupy the top spot for a few solid weeks before fading from the psyche. A very select few though though, manage to integrate themselves into the softer blueprint of our long-lasting aesthetic niches. And as a woman, being 'whimsy' definitely fits the latter bill.
To give you the gist, it's about actively embracing one's playful, dreamy, slightly absurdist inner and outer aesthetic - whilst being fairly well-confined in the bounds of stereotypical beauty. The fit, the font and the tiny details aside, when it comes to the locks, nothing screams whimsy chic like the crinkle cut bob - slowly taking over Hollywood salons.
It's basically pixie-core, but made fashion show-front row-chic. Let these gorgeous band of girlies (+1) convince you.
Emma Stone
After debuting her pixie cut at last year's Golden Globes, Bugonia star Emma Stone picked the same red carpet this year, to debut her slick back crinkle cut. A slightly more tamer version of the cut's OG blueprint, Emma's frayed upturned edges still carry the essence of the look while making it red carpet-ready at the same time.
Maude Apatow
Everyone's gearing up to be swept up in Euphoria-fever come April - which honestly makes it the perfect time to start obsessing over Maude Apatow again. Now while Maude has been sporting a chic bob for a while now, the edges have almost always been perfect coiffed and styled. Very Hampton-esque if you ask us. Her most recent post however, debut the crinkled, frayed edged with a slightly shorter length making her our #2 for the inspo-list.
Gracie Abrams
Crinkle cut bobs belong to singer Gracie Abrams and she doesn't really need the whimsy trend to establish it as her signature look. That being said, her most recent Instagram post debuts an asymmetrical bob cropped super-close to the nape, adding extra emphasis on the crinkled edges, earning her a #3 spot on this list.
Zoey Deutch
Actor Zoey Deutch struck the perfect balance between red carpet glam and some crinkle whimsy with her red carpet appearance for this year's Golden Globes. While she had debuted her crinkle long bob a few days earlier on her Instagram with a safari photo dump from Botswana, the tamer version screams best of both worlds.
Special mention: Patrick Schwarzenegger
Why should only girls have all the fun?
Men are allowed to be whimsy too! And White Lotus alum Patrick Schwarzenegger evidently agrees. While his Golden Globes was uber prim and proper, the slick-backed frayed edges added a little much needed rebellion.
Will you be embracing your whimsy with the crinkle cut bob?