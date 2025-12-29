Cute, clipped, and completely personal: How accessories took over 2025

Every year has its own visual language, and 2025 will be remembered as the year we chose personality over perfection. Gone are the days of the clinical clean girl look. Instead, we embraced styles that feel playful, tactile, and full of emotion. Accessories became less about perfection and more about individuality

Here are the accessories that defined the year and reshaped the way we dress.

Trinket, trinklet everywhere! This summer, the fashion conversation was dominated by the Labubu craze. What began as a niche collectable from Pop Mart quickly became a global icon after appearing on the handbags of Lisa from Blackpink, Ananya Panday, and Rosalia.

These quirky, sharp-toothed elves transformed luxury leather handles into galleries of chaotic cute. And yes, the fiscal impact mirrored the aesthetic frenzy. Pop Mart’s revenue from this series skyrocketed to $677 million in the first half of the year, marking a phenomenal 668 per cent year-on-year growth.