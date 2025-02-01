David Beckham's steamy new underwear campaign is breaking the internet with fans saying ‘hang this in the Louvre’; watch

David Beckham in his underwear with water pouring down his abs wasn’t on anyone’s 2025 bingo card, but here we are — starting the year in the best way possible. The global icon, who inked a multi-year partnership with Hugo Boss last May, is now front and centre for the Boss One Bodywear collection, and let’s just say, the internet is losing it. The campaign marks a bold new move for Hugo Boss, being the first-ever dedicated underwear campaign for the German brand. Created by Trey Laird’s Team Laird and shot by legendary duo Mert & Marcus, the visuals are nothing short of cinematic. Watch as the former footballer rolls up in a sleek vintage sports car, stepping out in a sharp suit before making his way into a moody warehouse apartment. And you won't be able to take your eyes off when he strips down to nothing but his Boss trunks. David Beckham's underwear campaigns

Netizens react to the thirst trap

Social media is having a collective meltdown over the steamy visuals, and the reactions are just as entertaining as the campaign itself. “Beckham ageing like fine wine and reminding everyone who the real Boss is,” wrote one user on X. Another joked, “I think he's in the wrong profession, hahaha.” The internet was also quick to turn the campaign into an art piece, with one comment reading,“Hang this in the Louvre!” alongside a screenshot of him in the shower. “Oh my ga! We are so back!” another fan exclaimed, while one simply said,“God bless David Beckham.” And perhaps the most relatable reaction? “I wish I were Victoria Beckham to eat this delicious food every day.”

Daniel Grieder, CEO of Hugo Boss, shared that choosing Beckham as the face of Boss One was a no-brainer. “David Beckham is an individual that is just known worldwide,” he said. “Wherever you go, from America to Europe to Asia, young, old, men, women — everybody loves him.” While Beckham has previously starred in campaigns for Hugo Boss’s more tailored looks, Grieder confirmed that the athlete was immediately on board with the underwear concept. And honestly, after seeing the results, we all understand why. Match made in heaven.