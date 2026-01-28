EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen chooses turmeric Bandhini bandhgala for Rashtrapati Bhavan visit
The EU Chief paid a sartorial homage to stellar Indian craftsmanship with her latest ensemble, the work of FDCI designers Abraham & Thakore
After Banarasi red and a bright blue, European Chief Ursula von der Leyen opted for a turmeric-hued bandhgala paired with an accented scarf on Tuesday, January 28, as she visited the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Her ensemble, yet again was a direct nod to the excellence of Indian craftsmanship.
The turmeric-hued coat and scarf were crafted using Bandhini, an ancient tie-and-dye technique traditionally practiced in Gujarat and Rajasthan. The coat was made from Mashru, a distinctive silk-cotton fabric woven in Gujarat. The weave stood enhanced with contrast-toned, engineered kantha hand-stitching, the contrasting pink piping on the silk scarf adding a subtle accent. The ensemble was the work of FDCI designers Abraham & Thakore.
Ursula is currently on a crucial India visit, in lieu of India and the European Union finally having signed a Free Trade Agreement (FTA).
Ursula von der Leyen's sartorial tributes to Indian design
Ursula first turned heads when she emerged on stage next to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on January 26, as the Chief Guest for the 77th Republic Day parade, dressed in a Rajesh Pratap Singh bandhgala. The rich Banarasi silk in maroon carried metallic gold details, intricate zari work and dense floral patterns giving off a incredibly regal impression.
Yesterday, right ahead of India and EU cementing the 'mother of all deals' through talks, Ursula arrived at Delhi's Hyderabad House dressed in a sober, no-frills pick from Anamika Khanna couture. The Euro-blue silk satin carried lace detailing at the hem of the silhouette while its body carried delicately hand-embroidered resham threads. Tailored white pants completed the look.
It's not surprising that a bandhgala was Ursula's go-to silhouette across all her key appearances in India so far. In Indian sartorial terms, bandhgalas are essentially a power dressing staple, exuding a sense of quiet authority while bowing to a sense of extravagance. And opting for heritage craftsmanship across all her ensembles, was the ultimate nod to the efficacy of soft power on the EU Chief's part.
