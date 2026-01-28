EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen chooses turmeric Bandhini bandhgala for Rashtrapati Bhavan visit

After Banarasi red and a bright blue, European Chief Ursula von der Leyen opted for a turmeric-hued bandhgala paired with an accented scarf on Tuesday, January 28, as she visited the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Her ensemble, yet again was a direct nod to the excellence of Indian craftsmanship. EU Chief Ursula chooses turmeric Bandhini bandhgala for Rashtrapati Bhavan visit (also pictured here with President of India Droupadi Murmu) (Photos: Instagram/htcityshowstoppers)

The turmeric-hued coat and scarf were crafted using Bandhini, an ancient tie-and-dye technique traditionally practiced in Gujarat and Rajasthan. The coat was made from Mashru, a distinctive silk-cotton fabric woven in Gujarat. The weave stood enhanced with contrast-toned, engineered kantha hand-stitching, the contrasting pink piping on the silk scarf adding a subtle accent. The ensemble was the work of FDCI designers Abraham & Thakore.

Ursula is currently on a crucial India visit, in lieu of India and the European Union finally having signed a Free Trade Agreement (FTA).