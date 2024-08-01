Falguni Shane Peacock closes India Couture Week; Rashmika, Vicky walk the ramp

While watching Falguni Shane Peacock’s closing show, a thought that struck the mind that wish they had made Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wear one of these couture pieces from the ramp, instead of what they made her wear on the Cannes red carpet, evoking a facepalm moment. However, the husband-wife duo did present a gratifying showcase with their collection titled Rang Mahal. Falguni Shane Peacock closed Hyundai India Couture Week with Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna as showstoppers.

Fashion shows are no longer just about the garments, rather the whole experience which has to be immersive and awe-inspiring to keep the audience engrossed. So to do the job, they had The Bombay Choir elevate the fashion experience with their fusion versions of international music and Indian bridal couture as the models glided down the ramp.

For their showcase the designer duo got inspired by the regal and dreamy aspect of India’s rich heritage and majestic symbols like parrots, peacocks, swans, horses and elephants. The lehengas featured Kashmiri threadwork embellished with sparkling diamonds and stones. Their menswear was replete with heavily embellished sherwanis and bandhgalas and the striking shehras added to the look.

FSP also had a unique collaboration with Swadesh to create a unique collection of brocade sarees. This was the first time the designers worked with Indian weaves and textiles which highlighted the work of indigenous weavers of our country.