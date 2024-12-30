Fashion moments that hit the sweet spot this year

The year gone by was nothing short of a masterpiece — bold creativity met cultural resonance for groundbreaking statements, both on and off the runway. Designers pushed boundaries, celebrities used fashion to amplify powerful messages, and the industry embraced inclusivity like never before. Designers pushed boundaries, celebrities used fashion to amplify powerful messages, and the industry embraced inclusivity like never before.

Here is a roundup of fashion’s transformative power in 2024.

An angelic return

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show returned in October with a bold, inclusive vision after a hiatus of six years.

Gigi Hadid

The production featured an all-female musical lineup, diverse models, and innovative lingerie designs blending comfort and allure. Blackpink’s Lisa opened the show with flair and Gigi Hadid’s PETA-approved faux feather wings highlighted the brand’s new direction.

A defining doll show

John Galliano’s Maison Margiela Artisanal show in January was nothing short of a theatrical wonder. The runway featured corseted dolls and avant-garde silhouettes for a bold aesthetic merging deconstruction and reconstruction.

John Galliano’s Maison Margiela Artisanal show

The craftsmanship and storytelling made it a defining moment in the fashion world, proving that art and couture are inseparable.

Kim Yeji’s Olympic style

South Korean shooter Kim Yeji brought high fashion to the Olympic range, turning heads with her futuristic Fila ensemble. From her customised shooting glasses to red-laced pistol shoes, Kim fused sport and style effortlessly, complete with a stuffed elephant charm.

South Korean shooter Kim Yeji

An instant breakout star, social media crowned her the “sci-fi assassin”.

Kamala’s (em)power suit

Outgoing US Vice President Kamala Harris’ brown suit in August made many look for symbolism, harking back to former POTUS Barack Obama’s tan suit.

Outgoing US Vice President Kamala Harris

The “brown” ensemble from Chloé could also be an allusion to be quote she inherited from her mum — “You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?” The look fetched widespread admiration as an intersection of politics and style.

Bella’s statement

Bella Hadid lit up Cannes in May in a keffiyeh-inspired red gown by Michael Sears and Hushidar Mortezaie.

Bella Hadid

A tribute to her Palestinian heritage, the sartorial choice received praise for blending activism with elegance. Bella’s shared pics on Insta, writing, “Free Palestine forever,” using her fashion and platform for a purpose.