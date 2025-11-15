Frankenstein, but make it fashion: Gothic, viral and iconic looks from the film

Novelist Mary Shelley’s monster has never looked this fashionable. Her novel, Frankenstein, was recently adapted into a film, and released on Netflix on November 7. A breakdown of the most talked about costumes in the film, Frankenstein

The internet is fixating on something unexpected: the film’s sumptuous, eerie, maximalist costume design. Actors Mia Goth and Oscar Isaac’s elaborate looks featuring bird-feather headgears, voluminous ballgowns, satin robes and extremely long mesh veils in vibrant and rich shades.

A big part of the buzz comes down to Kate Hawley, the film’s costume designer. Hawley is no stranger to Guillermo del Toro’s visionary worlds — she’s previously worked with him on films like Crimson Peak and Pacific Rim. In Frankenstein, she and her team built nearly every costume from scratch, using custom textiles and complex techniques.

Here is a look at some of the standout looks.