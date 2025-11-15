Frankenstein, but make it fashion: Gothic, viral and iconic looks from the film

Novelist Mary Shelley’s monster has never looked this fashionable. Her novel, Frankenstein, was recently adapted into a film, and released on Netflix on November 7.
The internet is fixating on something unexpected: the film’s sumptuous, eerie, maximalist costume design. Actors Mia Goth and Oscar Isaac’s elaborate looks featuring bird-feather headgears, voluminous ballgowns, satin robes and extremely long mesh veils in vibrant and rich shades.
A big part of the buzz comes down to Kate Hawley, the film’s costume designer. Hawley is no stranger to Guillermo del Toro’s visionary worlds — she’s previously worked with him on films like Crimson Peak and Pacific Rim. In Frankenstein, she and her team built nearly every costume from scratch, using custom textiles and complex techniques.
Here is a look at some of the standout looks.
The wrap-around feather headgear
One of the standout visual features is Mia Goth in a sweeping cobalt ensemble, with feathered hairpieces fanning out like wings. The off-shoulder tulle dress, structured fan and gemstone choker scream Victorian extravagance with a surreal, almost doll-like precision. It’s already being dubbed “Victorian cyber-baroque” across fan accounts.
The dramatic net veil
Mia Goth is doubling as the main character, Victor's mother, as well in the film. In one scene, she is seen wrapped in a pleated crimson gown featuring a dramatic high collar and an oversized hat that borders on the operatic. But it’s the impossibly long red net veil, covering her face, that has fashion lovers obsessed. The circular headpiece that frames her face like a sculptural bonnet has a long, sheer red veil trailing behind her.
The dark robes
We absolutely cannot forget Victor (Oscar Isaac)'s looks in the film. This look, in particular, features Oscar draped in a loose, deep-green satin robe layered over a burgundy inner robe. His trousers are dark velvet with a subtle red check pattern. The colour palette keeps the look grounded in Gothic styling without embellishment. The outfit is also a symbol for this character, who is driven and passionate about achieving his goal.
Dark meets femininity
Here, Mia wears a structured, full-skirted gown with a dark floral pattern in deep red and black tones. The dress features a fitted bodice and long sleeves, maintaining a classic Victorian silhouette. She is continuing the streak of extravagant headgears by donning a bright red bonnet with gathered detailing around the brim. She accessorises with black mesh gloves that extend past the wrist, giving the outfit a more formal, period-accurate finish.
An old-fashioned royal vibe
This look of Mia gives off a dramatic, old-fashioned vibe. She wears a green ballgown with a patterned bodice featuring a swirling black-and-green circular design (reminiscent of marbled or psychedelic motifs). The sleeves are the highlight, which are made of green translucent, puffy chiffon fabric with ruffled cuffs.