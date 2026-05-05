From 1800 carats of diamonds, to jewellery from Nizam of Hyderabad's collection- decoding Isha Ambani's Met Gala look

The back of her blouse sported a piece of history: a sarpech, which once belonged to the jewellery collection of the Nizam of Hyderabad.

Businesswoman Isha Ambani 's 2026 Met Gala look has been garnering praise ever since she stepped on the red carpet on Tuesday. The theme this year is ‘wearable art’- and Isha opted for a custom Gaurav Gupta saree, hand woven by 50 artisans, putting in a total of 1200 hours. It also had 1800 carats of diamonds, alongside emeralds, polki and kundan embedded into it.

In a video shared on Instagram, Isha was also asked about the jewellery she wore to the Met, and her answer left everyone surprised. Almost all the heirloom pieces belong to her mother, philanthropist-businesswoman Nita Ambani. “Mom, mom, mom, mom” said Isha, breaking into a laugh as she explained to the interviewer.

Speaking on the red carpet later, she further shared more details, "And then this cape is by Gaurav Gupta, and it’s supposed to be, like, a sculptural element to the sari.” What many did not miss is the mango she was carrying. Dismissing the belief that it was a real one, Isha shared it was a sculpture made by Indian artist Subodh Gupta.

Anaita Shroff Adajania, who styled Isha's look for the gala, also included another accessory: a jasmine hair sculpture inspired by mogra and gajra, each jasmine bud and bloom hand shaped by Brooklyn-based artist Sourabh Gupta.