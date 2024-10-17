From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: Before Radhika Apte, these star mommies flaunted their baby bump in bodycon

Actor Radhika Apte, like many other celebs, prefers keeping her personal life private. So when she walked the red carpet recently with a baby bump, fans were pleasantly surprised. Radhika is expecting her first child with her husband and British composer Benedict Taylor. The actor debuted her pregnancy at the UK premiere of her next film Sister Midnight. Radhika was glowing as she flaunted her bump in a black off-shoulder bodycon gown. Star mothers who flaunted their baby bump in style

Well, this effortlessly stylish outfit has been a top choice for many of Bollywood’s star mums during their pregnancy. Take a look:

Sonnalli Seygall

Actor and soon-to-be mum Sonnalli Seygall is embracing her pregnancy in style. Just recently, she gave us a glimpse of her ‘retro mamma era’ in a body-hugging backless black dress. The actor completed her look with a monochrome hairband and pearl jewellery, looking uber chic

Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone welcomed their baby girl into the world last month in September. But before her due date, Deepika left fans gushing when she arrived for Kalki 2898 AD’s pre-release event in a stunning bodycon black dress with halter-neck detailing. This was actually the first time that fans got a glimpse of her baby bump

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Apart from being an actor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is a well-known fashion icon who truly enjoys slaying in different styles. When she was expecting her son Vayu with husband Anand Ahuja, Sonam graced Karan Johar’s chat show in a bodycon gown with exaggerated balloon sleeves. She was glowing as she flaunted her baby bump in this ravishing ensemble, seated next to her actor cousin Arjun Kapoor

Alia Bhatt

Actor Alia Bhatt can slay in any outfit she dons. But during her pregnancy, she was particularly on top of her fashion game. Every time she stepped out to promote Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022) with her husband and co-star Ranbir Kapoor, Alia left us gushing over a new look. One of our favourites was definitely this mini bodycon wrap-around dress in brown that Raha’s mommy wore for the song Deva Deva’s press screening

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The OG diva never ceases to amaze fans and her maternity fashion was no different. In fact, many fans till date believe that Kareena Kapoor Khan was the queen of maternity fashion. May it be walking on a ramp for a fashion show or shooting for a film, Bebo did all this and so much more in style while expecting Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Well, one look of Bebo’s that truly impressed us was this bodycon sweater dress with a turtle-neck. Chic pro max!

In your opinion, which star mum from this list aced the maternity fashion game?