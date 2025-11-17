From Jim Sarbh’s gingham to Travis Kelce’s plaid, checks are everywhere

This November, plaids, ginghams, and checks are defining men’s everyday style. A long-standing classic, the print carries many identities: preppy in tailored suiting, rugged in flannel, rooted in heritage through tartan. No longer boxed into a single aesthetic, checks have slipped into every corner of off-duty dressing, from cut-off shirts and relaxed denim to workwear cargos and oversized layers. Plaids, ginghams and checks are everywhere this season, from rugged sleeveless cuts to relaxed Americana layers. Plaid’s version

Travis Kelce opted for plaid warm neutrals.

American footballer Travis Kelce wore a patchwork plaid shirt in warm neutrals paired with wide cargos. The collar adds polish, while the relaxed silhouette leans into the current utility wear surge. Trying this look? Pair your plaid with white sneakers and tinted shades . Sleeveless and fearless

Tiger Shroff went sleeveless in plaid.

Actor Tiger Shroff knows how to get attention, and this sleeveless plaid shirt is the perfect example. The raw shirt edges, paired with relaxed black denim and white sneakers, give this classic print a modern edge. Go for an open front and loose fit to give an at-ease energy similar to him Easy gingham guy

Jim Sarbh went classic in this plaid outfit

Actor Jim Sarbh gave a masterclass on a classic plaid outfit with this relaxed red-and-white gingham shirt paired with cuffed blue jeans and casual sneakers. If recreating this look, opt for minimal accessories like a watch. Clean-cut check

Ahan Shetty opted for a green plaid shirt.

Actor Ahan Shetty opted for a green plaid shirt over a white tank, paired with straight-cut denim and black loafers. To recreate, go for minimal accessories like a watch to practice how checks can blend comfort and personality. Plaid throwback

Orry channeled a laid-back early 2000s vibe