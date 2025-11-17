From Jim Sarbh’s gingham to Travis Kelce’s plaid, checks are everywhere

This November, plaids, ginghams, and checks are defining men’s everyday style. A long-standing classic, the print carries many identities: preppy in tailored suiting, rugged in flannel, rooted in heritage through tartan. No longer boxed into a single aesthetic, checks have slipped into every corner of off-duty dressing, from cut-off shirts and relaxed denim to workwear cargos and oversized layers.
Plaid’s version
American footballer Travis Kelce wore a patchwork plaid shirt in warm neutrals paired with wide cargos. The collar adds polish, while the relaxed silhouette leans into the current utility wear surge. Trying this look? Pair your plaid with white sneakers and tinted shades .
Sleeveless and fearless
Actor Tiger Shroff knows how to get attention, and this sleeveless plaid shirt is the perfect example. The raw shirt edges, paired with relaxed black denim and white sneakers, give this classic print a modern edge. Go for an open front and loose fit to give an at-ease energy similar to him
Easy gingham guy
Actor Jim Sarbh gave a masterclass on a classic plaid outfit with this relaxed red-and-white gingham shirt paired with cuffed blue jeans and casual sneakers. If recreating this look, opt for minimal accessories like a watch.
Clean-cut check
Actor Ahan Shetty opted for a green plaid shirt over a white tank, paired with straight-cut denim and black loafers. To recreate, go for minimal accessories like a watch to practice how checks can blend comfort and personality.
Plaid throwback
Influencer Orry donned a light blue plaid shirt thrown over a black tank, channelling a laid-back early 2000s vibe. Finish off your Y2K-inspired plaid look with a cap, watch and headphones to add personality without overstyling like him.