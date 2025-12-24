Edit Profile
    From leather to latex, these celebrity Christmas looks bring the heat

    From street style to soiree, these Christmas-ready looks prove festive dressing can be both chic and cosy.

    Published on: Dec 24, 2025 5:36 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Still figuring out your Christmas outfit? Take some inspo from these fashion icons’ OOTDs and layer them up for max warmth.

    Christmas-ready looks
    Power-dressed leather moment

    Blake Lively
    Blake Lively

    Turning the sidewalk into a runway, actor Blake Lively’s wine leather tailoring and corset are the new blueprint for festive power-dressing. Super chic!

    Tip: Leather is a great windbreaker! Layer a tonal turtleneck underneath for warmth and pair with a matching burgundy clutch for a high-fashion, monochromatic finish.

    Glittering party statement

    Alanna Panday
    Alanna Panday

    Shimmering in deep red glitter, YouTuber Alanna Panday looks like a human ornament. It’s a confident, glamorous pick for high-octane holiday nights out.

    Tip: Keep your legs warm with sheer black (fleece-lined) stockings and a solid cape. Add minimalist gold hoops to let the sequins be the star of the show.

    Velvet take on festive elegance

    Businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla’s burgundy velvet number serves rich elegance. It’s grown-up glamour that feels totally effortless yet undeniably bold for the season.

    Tip: Velvet is naturally warm, making it perfect for cold nights. Elevate the regal look with architectural silver cuffs and closed-toe stiletto pumps for a sharp, polished edge.

    High-shine holiday drama

    Kylie Jenner
    Kylie Jenner

    Businesswoman Kylie Jenner’s glossy red latex bodycon fit is pure fireplace glamour. It’s the ultimate inspo for anyone wanting a boldly sculpted, unapologetic party look.

    Tip: Balance the cold latex texture with a plush faux-fur coat to stay cosy. Complete the baddie vibe with a matching red manicure and slingbacks.

    Soft and classic Christmas red

    Khushi Kapoor
    Khushi Kapoor

    Actor Khushi Kapoor’s classic red dress is all about sweetness and polish. Perfect for those seeking soft, festive vibes for intimate home celebrations.

    Tip: Throw on a cropped cardigan or a pashmina for a snug home vibe. Accessorise with embellished bow pumps and a dainty pendant for that merry look.

