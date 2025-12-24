From leather to latex, these celebrity Christmas looks bring the heat

Still figuring out your Christmas outfit? Take some inspo from these fashion icons’ OOTDs and layer them up for max warmth. Christmas-ready looks Power-dressed leather moment

Blake Lively

Turning the sidewalk into a runway, actor Blake Lively’s wine leather tailoring and corset are the new blueprint for festive power-dressing. Super chic! Tip: Leather is a great windbreaker! Layer a tonal turtleneck underneath for warmth and pair with a matching burgundy clutch for a high-fashion, monochromatic finish. Glittering party statement

Alanna Panday

Shimmering in deep red glitter, YouTuber Alanna Panday looks like a human ornament. It’s a confident, glamorous pick for high-octane holiday nights out. Tip: Keep your legs warm with sheer black (fleece-lined) stockings and a solid cape. Add minimalist gold hoops to let the sequins be the star of the show. Velvet take on festive elegance

Businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla’s burgundy velvet number serves rich elegance. It’s grown-up glamour that feels totally effortless yet undeniably bold for the season. Tip: Velvet is naturally warm, making it perfect for cold nights. Elevate the regal look with architectural silver cuffs and closed-toe stiletto pumps for a sharp, polished edge. High-shine holiday drama

Kylie Jenner

Businesswoman Kylie Jenner’s glossy red latex bodycon fit is pure fireplace glamour. It’s the ultimate inspo for anyone wanting a boldly sculpted, unapologetic party look. Tip: Balance the cold latex texture with a plush faux-fur coat to stay cosy. Complete the baddie vibe with a matching red manicure and slingbacks. Soft and classic Christmas red

Khushi Kapoor