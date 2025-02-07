Gaurav Gupta's personal suffering inspires his new collection in Paris

In adversity we find strength and it sometimes also acts as a catalyst for growth. What designer Gaurav Gupta and his partner Navkirat Sodhi went through last year, when a fire accident wreaked havoc in his life, leaving his partner with 55% burn, made him find a new meaning of survival. His collection Across the Flame became a manifestation of that transformation. And when Navkirat began the show by orating a poem, draped in a white fabric that prominently showed all her burns, gave chills to the audience. What followed post that was a beautiful array of draped silhouettes on the ramp. We spoke to the designer fresh off his thought- provoking show, and he shared everything that went into the making of the collection and how the fire accident changed his life. Here's an excerpt. Gaurav Gupta showcased his new collection titled Across the Flame at Paris Haute Couture Week.

You have put forth a very powerful show this time. An incident so terrible can leave any creative person devastated. How did you turn this weak point in your life into strength?

GG: Honestly, when you go through something that shakes you to your core, you have two choices either you let it break you, or you allow it to transform you. Navkirat and I went through fire, quite literally, and in that moment, everything became clear. Survival wasn’t just about making it through, it was about finding meaning in what happened. We poured everything—pain, love, resilience into this collection. Across the Flame is not just couture, it’s a manifestation of that transformation, of finding light in the darkest places. That’s the beauty of creation, it gives you a way to process, to heal, and to rise again, stronger than ever.

2. We can now say that Megan Thee Stallion is a brand patron. How do you think she embodies the essence of brand GG?

GG: Megan is confident and unapologetically herself, all of which align so beautifully with what we stand for as a brand. She owns every space she walks into, embraces fearless self-expression, and effortlessly plays with her identity. She celebrates her strength, and that’s exactly the kind of energy our couture is designed to evoke. Seeing her in our custom Chakric Drape Chain Gown was surreal, her raw, magnetic presence made it feel like such a natural synergy.

3. Tell us about the idea of incorporating ghungroos in your collection this time.

GG: Sound has been a big part of this collection, the vibrations, the chants, the way energy moves through it. Ghungroos have this incredible history, they’re not just ornaments, they carry rhythm, they amplify movement, they tell a story. When you hear them, there’s an undeniable presence, it’s like sound becoming a part of the body, almost spiritual. We wanted to bring that energy into the collection, to let the garments not just be seen but also felt in a way that’s visceral, almost meditative. The ghungroos we used are a reimagination of the tribal Indian metallic bells, intensifying the acoustic experience of the pieces. It’s about connecting to something primal, something deeply rooted in our culture but reinterpreted in a way that feels modern and cosmic.

The designer used micro pearls as accessories in his collection.

4. You have been a Paris Haute Couture Week regular. Do you still get those jitters before your show, or is it now a cakewalk for you?

GG: Every single time. I think the moment you stop feeling that rush, that nervous energy, is the moment you stop evolving. No matter how many times we do this, the stakes feel just as high. It’s this mix of excitement, anxiety, and pure adrenaline because we’re not just presenting clothes, we’re putting out a part of our soul for the world to see. It’s never just a show, it’s a moment, an emotion, and that pressure is what pushes us to go beyond. So no, it’s definitely not a cakewalk - it’s a storm, and I love every second of it.

Each piece was a testament to the fusion of craftsmanship and innovation, featuring intricate embroideries, flame-like structures, and a palette that ignites the senses.

5. What is the next thing you are looking to venture into?

GG: Jewellery is something we introduced last year, and the evolution of that can be seen in this collection as well. The Chakra earring and nose ring, Infinity ear cuff, Drip ear cuff, Bahu Mudra ring, Tusk, and Gaja earring continue to evolve as symbols of resilience and rebirth. Just like our couture, the jewellery carries meaning it’s sculptural, fluid, and deeply symbolic. It’s not just an accessory, it’s an extension of the story we’re telling. There’s so much more we want to explore in this space, and this is just the beginning.