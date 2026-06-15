Graphic tees step up as summer’s most expressive wardrobe staple

For her appearance at Madison Square Garden for Game 4, Taylor Swift wore a ‘Stevie Knicks’ tee. The pun was a nod to Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks who has been one of her idols.

Moving away from the basic plain tee, pop star Taylor Swift brought the graphic tee into conversation with her appearance last week by opting for a retro style, bright blue tee with ‘Stevie Knicks’ written on it. And it isn’t just Taylor, this season, celebrities are reintroducing graphic tees into their summer wardrobe with renewed enthusiasm. Closer home, Indian celebrities such as Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon and Tamannaah Bhatia are also putting their own spin to the graphic tee revival.

In Los Angeles, singer Olivia Rodrigo leaned into a streetwear-meets-glam aesthetic while promoting her upcoming album. She wore a fitted lace-trimmed baby tee with denims, sunglasses and a baguette bag. Playful yet polished, it captured the balance younger celebrities are gravitating towards.

Supermodel Bella Hadid, meanwhile, kept it model-off-duty. She knotted her white graphic tee and paired with a denim mini skirt at Cannes this year.

Kriti Sanon leaned into playful summer styling at the promotions of her upcoming movie. She wore a red t-shirt that read ‘Kiss Me’. The fitted cotton tee was styled with floral shorts and chunky jewellery, giving the look a relaxed feel.

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia took the graphic tee into athleisure territory, pairing a white tee with a horse print with gym shorts and sneakers. Functional, comfortable, but still expressive.