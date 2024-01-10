Hailey Bieber's sugar plum fairy makeup trend is something shimmery and sweet

Embodying the effortlessly chic and stylish ‘It Girl’ aesthetic, model Hailey Beiber has inspired yet another makeup trend - the sugar plum fairy trend. A chiller, pinkier and more sparkly version, this trend could be sumarised as if the cold girl and strawberry girl makeup trend had a baby. Hailey Bieber dons the Sugar Plum Fairy makeup(Instagram)

Set against the music of the Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy, Bieber took to TikTok and posted a video showing her followers how they can achieve her festive signature look for this season. Bieber said, “When I was 16 I was the Sugar Plum Fairy in the Nutcracker…this is my 2023 version of that makeup. My go-to vibe for the holiday season!”

Singer Sabrina Carpenter excudes sugar plum fairy makeup (Instagram)

The sugar plum fairy is an iconic character from the musical The Nutcracker, a role she played at the age of 16 during her ballet recital. However, this look, she says, uses modern techniques that will make any 2023 makeup girlie proud.

Beauty influencer Trupti Tahiliani says, “Hailey Bieber effortlessly embodies the 'It Girl' makeup aesthetic. All her looks are very dewy and sparkly. It accentuates your natural features. Her makeup looks also emphasise a minimalist approach, prioritizing skin prep and the art of perfecting the base makeup. Her makeup seems ephemeral yet it's perfect for everyday wear.”

Model Hailey Bieber showed fans how to get the sugar plum fairy makeup on her social media (Instagram)

In the video, Bieber opted out of caking her face with makeup, and instead, went with the bare minimum concealer under her eye and cheeks. She lightly contoured her cheekbones and hairline and after blending it out, began applying her bright pink blush in layers. She first blended the blush from her cheekbones to her temples. Focusing the second layer of the blush on the apples of her cheeks, she blended it to fade directly under her lower eyelids. For the third application, she used a light concealer on her nose and eyelids to give a healthy flush that looked as if she was frostbitten from the snow, reminiscent of the cold girl makeup.

What makes this look slightly different is the addition of a shimmery yet sheer white eyeshadow on her lids, which gives the effect of the sugar plum fairy. To make the shadow glisten, Bieber then used an eye gloss on her lids. She completed the look with mascara and a pink-tinted lip gloss on her lips that were lined in brown.

Model Emily Ratajkowski shows that the sugar plum makeup can be worn on casual days as well (Instagram)

Beauty influencer Vimi Punjabi says that “the Sugar Plum Fairy makeup trend is my absolute favourite!” She adds, “There is an allure in the dewy skin, flushed rosy cheeks, and eyes adorned with some shimmer. As someone who loves to apply a ton of blush, this trend has found its way into my daily makeup ritual. A personal touch i've added to ensure this trend suits my Indian skin tone is opting for deeper blush shades in the regal hues of maroon or purple rather than baby pink. The blush will complement our warm undertones without appearing ashy.”

Tahiliani further goes on to add, "This trend draws inspiration from the strawberry makeup look and the I’m cold makeup aesthetic. The skin has to be dewy and moisturized with a lot of pink tones for the blush and eyeshadow. The lips are lined and glossed. Finish the look with a lot of sparkle on the eyelids and cheekbones."