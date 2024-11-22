Happy Birthday, Hailey Bieber: 5 iconic ways to cop her style for the office as the weather gets colder

If there's anyone who is absolutely slaying the style game right now, it’s Hailey Bieber. Model, entrepreneur and new mom, Hailey has cemented her place as one of the best-dressed women in the world, regularly influencing viral trends like #strawberrygirl and #glazeddonut with just one post. As she celebrates her 28th birthday, let’s take a closer look at how you can channel her iconic fits for the office or college as the weather turns colder. Hailey Bieber's best outfits for the office

Keep it casual with quiet luxury

One of Hailey’s signature looks is combining high-end pieces with casual staples. A perfect example was when she was spotted rocking a fluffy grey cardigan with a simple pair of jeans and understated nails. You definitely have these pieces in your closet — pair a luxurious knit sweater or cardigan with your favourite denim for an effortlessly cool, yet put-together vibe. The look screams“I’m ready to take on the city” without even trying, and you have to admit that the simple silhouette makes it super easy for you to replicate a similar look for a casual office day or a laid-back lecture at college.

Mix print and textures

Ms. Bieber knows how to nudge the boundaries of fashion especially when it comes to dressing for the winter. If you're looking to take inspiration for a cooler outfit — she loves her leather and leopard print pieces, repeatedly wearing them for every occasion under the sun. Just take a look at this fit where she pairs a leather bomber jacket with a delicious leopard print bag to make the IT Girl outfit of the season. Don’t be afraid to mix patterns or textures for a bold winter look — just be sure to keep the rest of your outfit grounded with simple, solid colours.

Male silhouettes are making a comeback

Menswear-inspired outfits are back in a big way, and Hailey stands at the helm. One of her standout looks for a Rhode event featured a gorgeous grey YSL suit, which she balanced out with cherry red nails and a maroon tie for a dash of femininity. This style is perfect for those moments when you need to feel powerful — whether it’s for an important presentation, a meeting, or even that final exam.

Conform to the monochrome

Monochrome doesn’t have to be boring, and Hailey proves it with her trendy use of colour in matching sets. Instead of just relying on the usual black or white, opt for a more dynamic take with a knitted maroon set or an all-brown pantsuit. Hailey’s version of this trend brings a fresh twist to the classic look and the beauty of these types of outfits is that they look chic with minimal effort — you can simply pick up matching pieces, and you’re good to go.

Faux fur might just be what you need

What was first simply a TikTok trend, has now become a high fashion staple for winter wardrobes — faux fur coats. Hailey’s effortless elegance with a faux fur coat is the ultimate winter vibe, especially when paired with a sleek outfit underneath. It's a great way to stay cosy while elevating your entire ensemble. And the faux part is non-negotiable — there are plenty of chic and high-quality options that will make your winter outfits stand out while staying ethical.

Whether you're dressing for work or class, channel your inner Hailey Bieber with these tips and slay the weather with chic, elevated winter looks. Happy Birthday Hailey!