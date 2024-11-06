New trend alert! Amp up on the self-love and blush blindness with the adorable heart blush trend

Blush blindness had developed quite the bad rap in the initial months since it pricked its way into the internet's conscience. But while the reason behind the makeup faux pas term being coined might have been to call out all the makeup guys and girlies for very visibly going overboard with their blush, a redemption of sorts has been in the works with big blushed apples making a comeback for that sheen-ful, dewy winter look. All you need to know about the viral and cutesy heart blush trend(Photos: X)

Let's face it, dusting off a puffy brush from your favourite pressed palette (or creamy bottle) and swiping it on the apples of your cheek, then drawing them out to the lower temples, then dusting the remaining bit on your nose only to aggressively pick up some more pigment and repeat (maybe just more than once) is for many, an inescapable cycle. Well, sue us! Getting your blush is a delightful point in the average, everyday makeup routine, especially if your go-to look doesn't feature a lot of pop and colour. Going overboard, sometimes intentionally and sometimes not, is commonplace. So assuming blush blindness is your vice, what if we told you that there was a new trend on the block, which allows you to double down on the amount of blush you're using while not giving...clown by the time you're done with your makeup? In comes the aww-dorable heart blush trend.

First things first, we can't help but acknowledge how the design of this trend literally directs you to paint a heart onto your face. We can already feel you teeming with excitement at the prospect of doing this, we know we are. Now to make things clear, the application of the blush needs to go hand in hand with your concealer. Pick the points on your face, particularly the cheeks, the bridge of the nose and the chin, where you want the light to fall fully. Go ahead and add a few dabs of concealer on this point. Now grab your favourite blush and place a generous amount on the apples of your cheeks — the placement of this will be higher up on the cheekbones if you feel you have a fuller face and it will be more centre-aligned to the apples of your cheeks if you think you have a thinner face. Now dab some blush on to your chin with the final push of it being on your nose. If the blush on your cheeks is on your apples, the blush on the nose will be placed at the tip of your nose. If the blush instead sits on the cheekbones, blush on the nose should be dusted on the bridge. The idea is to achieve the likeness of a heart on your face and then bend to the Gods!

So as you pull your favourite blush out to hop on this trend, here's to looking in the mirror during your makeup routine to see some self-love — literally — radiating back at you.