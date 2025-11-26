How Chamar Studio turns a slur into a statement through sustainable fashion

As a child, artist-designer Sudheer Rajbhar couldn’t comprehend why he and his father were made to sit on the floor in his village, while the so-called ‘upper caste’ men occupied the sofas. As he grew older and recognised the insidious hold of casteism on society, he made a quiet vow to transform his pain into purpose. Sudheer Rajbhar with artisans

From that resolve emerged Chamar Studio, a name that boldly reclaims dignity and redefines identity. “It’s not just a name,” says Sudheer. “It’s a platform where craftsmanship transcends caste.”

The brand was born in 2017, in the aftermath of the 2015 beef ban that left thousands in the Muslim community unemployed. “I began working with leather artisans, primarily from Dalit and Muslim communities, who had lost their livelihoods overnight as a direct result of the ban,” says Sudheer. “When the government’s 2015 prohibition in Maharashtra cut off access to raw animal leather, generations of skilled craftspeople suddenly found themselves without work. I felt the need to empower them through contemporary designs and vegan material.”

Reclaiming dignity through design Sudheer’s Dharavi based brand that designs vegan bags, belts, shoes, furniture and home accessories stands as a movement as much as a brand, a collective of pride, protest, and purpose. It redefines the word Chamar (refers to leather worker or tanner in Sanskrit), once used as a slur for those who worked with leather. The 39-year-old has turned it into a symbol of resilience and artistry.

Sudheer and his team of seven artisans create leather-free bags using recycled, cruelty-free materials. Their primary material, caucho, is a rubber derived from trees in India, a sustainable alternative to traditional leather. The team meticulously fuses canvas mesh with recycled rubber, crafting a texture that mirrors leather’s look and feel while staying true to their ethics. “We wanted to create something that doesn’t just look sustainable, it embodies sustainability,” Sudheer says.