HT India's Most Stylish: Mumtaz debuts for Manish Malhotra alongside Khushi Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar and Shilpa Shetty

Tonight's Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish can only be described as a veritable celebration of fashion’s finest. Marking a milestone edition, the evening will be honouring a golden 100 years of Hindustan Times, unfolding to welcome Mumbai’s glitterati at their sartorial best; with a secret spectacle in store for guests andcouch surfers alike. Amongst peers dressed to impress in Classic Ivory Glamour, Manish Malhotra unveiled a breathtaking collection on the IMS stage and from all his show-stopping muses, the night belonged to the legendary Mumtaz. The actor made her runway debut at 77 this evening, in a moment that will be etched in fashion history. Mumtaz debuts for Manish Malhotra alongside Khushi Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar and Shilpa Shetty

Draped in a stunning black saree, Mumtaz exuded the same grace and magnetism that made her a Bollywood icon decades ago. Much like the exclusivity of Kylie Jenner’s Schiaparelli moment, where only a select few are granted access to a fashion house’s most coveted pieces before the show, Mumtaz’s appearance at the event in the MM piece underscored her enduring influence in the industry. It was a rare and momentous occasion, one that reminded the audience of her illustrious appeal.

Accompanying her in this dazzling spectacle were three other divas, each embodying a different facet of Indian style. Khushi Kapoor brought youthful elegance in a nod to the contemporary aesthetic embraced by the new generation. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, ever the epitome of grace, stunned in a sheer, ethereal saree that highlighted her ageless beauty. Meanwhile, Urmila Matondkar turned heads in a vibrant red ensemble, radiating the same enigmatic charm that has defined her cinematic journey.

As the night unfolded in sartorial brilliance, Manish Malhotra once again proved why he remains the custodian of Bollywood’s most iconic fashion moments. His collection for the IMS stage was a seamless blend of nostalgia and modernity, a tribute to Indian cinema’s enduring love affair with style.

In a year that marks a century of Hindustan Times, this celebration of fashion, heritage, and cinematic elegance was nothing short of extraordinary. And with Mumtaz’s debut on the runway, the night wasn’t just stylish — it was historic!