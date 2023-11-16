close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Showstoppers / Huma: Fashion is a celebration of courage

Huma: Fashion is a celebration of courage

ByShara Ashraf
Nov 16, 2023 06:46 PM IST

The actor played the perfect muse for us as she posed for her first ever fashion shoot in Kashmir, her mother’s homeland.

On a bright morning in the spellbinding Dal Lake, Huma Qureshi turns muse for us. The actor was in Srinagar, Kashmir, recently to be the showstopper for couturier Varun Bahl’s historic fashion show—the first-ever mainstream showcase in the valley in the last forty years.

Huma Qureshi says that the true purpose of fashion, like any other art, is to inspire courage.

Qureshi in a floral organza lehenga by Varun Bahl, highlighted with beads, sequin and thread work.

“There can be no art in the absence of courage,” says Qureshi. The same spirit was displayed by models from Srinagar and neighboring areas who participated in the show. Two years ago, a fashion show held by locals in the valley had irked the radicals. They had taken out a protest march against the organizers. Bahl’s grand show turned out to be a far cry, shutting down naysayers. It proved how fashion — a celebration of free will and individual liberty — can also become a means to counter extremism. It marked the fearless return of art and entertainment in Kashmir.

The actor poses in a green sharara set with gold sequins, beads and cutdana.

Happy to see her mother’s homeland bounce back after a long period of gloom, Qureshi says fashion can serve as a powerful unifier. “Fashion can help find beauty and harmony even when it’s difficult to do so. It can bind people across the world. Fashion is liberating and should be allowed to flourish,” she says.

“Every bride looks resplendent irrespective of which part of India she is from. Whether it is a saree, a lehenga, or a sharara — Indian wedding couture has a special place in my heart. Its beauty is unmatched,” says Qureshi, who looks like a dream herself in Bahl’s splendid creations.

The actor, who was recently seen in the biopic Tarla, posed for her first-ever fashion shoot in Kashmir, celebrating wedding wear rooted in traditions. “Every bride looks resplendent irrespective of which part of India she is from. Whether it is a saree, a lehenga, or a sharara — Indian wedding couture has a special place in my heart. Its beauty is unmatched,” says Qureshi, who looks like a dream herself in Bahl’s splendid creations.

CONCEPT & CREATIVE DIRECTION: SHARA ASHRAF PRAYAG

OUTFITS: VARUN BAHL

STYLING: GOPALIKA VIRMANI GURWARA

PHOTOS: LAKSHAY SACHDEVA

JEWELLERY: THE HOUSE OF RAMBHAJOS

COORDINATION: ZAHERA KAYNAT

PRODUCTION: IRSHU (EUPHORIA TRAVEL SERVICES)

