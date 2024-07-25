Hyundai India Couture Week 2024: Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's grand ramp return

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla are India’s OG designers when it comes to high fashion. Starting from a small boutique in Mumbai called Mata Hari in 1986, the designer duo has stood the test of time with their unmatched craftsmanship and love for heritage Indian weaves and techniques. It was only obvious for the celebrated couturiers to open Hyundai India Couture Week with a grand presentation of menswear and womenswear designs titled Disco Mujra. In a first, we had a standup comedian perform on the ramp and tickle the audiences’ funny bone with her humour. The designers got musician duo Akshay Raheja and IP to belt out original soundtrack for their show and mesmerised the audience with their peppy numbers. Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla returned on the ramp after a sever-year hiatus.

The designer duo got inspired by the beauty of every old- from textiles, embroideries, havelis and clothes. Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla delved deep into their archives to curate the collection that paid homage to the Indian craftsmanship and heritage.

Actors Wamiqa Gabbi and Taha Shah Badussha turned muse for the designer duo. They opened and closed the show. While Wamiqa captivated the audience in an ivory trail lehenga with resham embroidery with ivory silk threads highlighted with pearls and crystals. Taha shone in a silk tissue long kurta sparkling with crystal encrusted flying birds. Wamiqa wore a red lehenga with gota work and Taha went shirtless with a draped stole with zardozi embroidery and brocade pants while closing the show.

One could see models from the early aughts gracing the ramp, from Namit Khanna to Carol Gracias and Nayanika Chatterjee, only Abu Sandeep could make us relive the glorious era of the supermodels.

Menswear was elevated with styles like open front jackets and sherwanis boasting dramatic borders. Jackets paired with sarees and unique blouse designs made the collection more striking.