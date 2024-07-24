Hyundai India Couture Week 2024: Here's what to expect

India's grandest couture carnival kicksoff today with 14 designer labels coming together to present their avant-garde designs on the runway. Celebrating India's rich craftsmanship, these couturiers are all set to showcase unbridled opulence and glamour in the realm of wedding couture and set trends for the coming season. While Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla will be the opening designers, Falguni Shane Peacock will bring the curtain down with a spectacular grand finale. We bring to you an exclusive sneak peek into what the participating couturiers have in store for the show. Here's a sneak peek at what Suneet Varma, Rahul Mishra and Tarun Tahiliani will be showcasing.

Rahul Mishra

A sketch showcasing designer Rahul Mishra's design which he will be presenting at Hyundai India Couture Week.

His collection Nargis will highlight Mishra’s intimate bond with nature. Created over eight to ten months, the collection features vibrant surfaces adorned with aari threadwork, bugle beads, kundan, sequins, nakshi pitta work and more.

2. Suneet Varma

A model in Suneet Varma's new collection to be showcased at Hyundai India Couture Week 2024.

The designer’s collection Nazm will be inspired by the motifs and embroideries from the decorative arts of India, with a contemporary twist. Gold and silver 3D embroidery showing abstract flowers will give a sense of mystery to outfits.

3. JJ Valaya

A medley of rich textiles, fine crafts and elegant detailing defines Valaya’s 60-piece collection titled Muraqqa, which traverses through three unique expressions featuring inspirations from Istanbul, Iran and Delhi.

4. Amit Aggarwal

The designer’s collection explores time through five perspectives, each reflecting a different school of thought and aligning with the concept’s core ideas. Aggarwal’s collection is a continuation of his ethos of conscious creativity to elevate the concept of couture.

5. Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

The designer duo returns to the ramp in Delhi with their labels Mard and Asal, in association with Reliance Brands Limited. They will showcase wedding wear illustrating an entertaining fusion of fashion and insightful storytelling.

6. Rimzim Dadu

Rimzim Dadu draws inspiration from baroque architecture.

The designer’s Stucco collection is a celebration of historical grandeur and modern innovation, blending the opulence of Baroque architecture with Dadu’s avant-garde aesthetic. It also pays homage to Dadu’s repository of experimentation from the last 18 years.

7. Tarun Tahiliani

A look from Tarun Tahiliani's Otherwordly collection,

Titled Otherworldly, the designer’s collection will aim to create ethereal, soft clothing that honours our heritage while keeping comfort in mind. Traditional crafts like kashidakari, mukaish and chikankari are reimagined by Tahiliani through an evolving contemporary lens.

8. Gaurav Gupta

Titled Arunodaya, Gupta’s new collection will see the use of metallic breastplates paired with traditional silhouettes. There will also be high-end couture with opulent lehengas, saree gowns and draped sarees representing the meticulous craftsmanship of GG’s ethos.

9. Falguni Shane Peacock

The designer duo will present a collection titled Rang Mahal, which is inspired by India’s royal heritage. It is a reimagination of iconic aspects of India’s rich history: the grand palaces, opulent lifestyles and exquisite craftsmanship of regal families.

10. Roseroom by Isha Jajodia

A sketch from Roseroom's new collection.

Bringing together French architectural motifs and Indian traditional craftsmanship, Roseroom’s Isha Jajodia has created Art of Eternity. She blends delicate lacework with intricate chikankari to infuse grace and traditional artistic elements into each piece.

11. Siddartha Tytler

The designer’s latest collection, Caligula’s Feast, is inspired by the tyrannical Roman emperor. The silhouettes include a wide range of lehengas, bandh galas, sherwanis, kurtas, suits, sarees, gowns, dresses and corsets, along with a capsule of drapes and armour.

12. Kunal Rawal

With Sehra, Rawal will draw inspiration from the timeless traditions that make Indian weddings unparalleled. This collection is a heartfelt tribute to new beginnings, a celebration of love, and a reverence for the rich tapestry of Indian customs and rituals.

13. Jayanti Reddy

Inspired by the Nawabi influences of Reddy’s hometown, Hyderabad — the collection comprising about 40 looks — is a Nizami canvas, where heritage textiles have a conversation with antique motifs. Capes, corsets, jackets and lehengas cast a spell along with their signature khada dupattas and double border sarees.

14. Dolly J

An ode to classic dressing, the couturier’s presentation La Vie En Rose explores the idea of beauty and its luminous and eternal quality across time. Their signature shimmering fabrics, like iridescent tissues, tulle, chiffons and silk organza are accentuated with delicate lace in the outfits.